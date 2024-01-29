Sierra Metals Provides Update on Level 1120 Permit at Its Yauricocha Mine in Peru

(All amounts expressed in USD, unless otherwise stated)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT | OTCQX: SMTSF) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") today provided an update on the status of its permit to operate below the 1120 level ("Level 1120") at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru. The Level 1120 permit that is currently being assessed by the National Service for Environmental Certification for Sustainable Investments in Peru ("SENACE") is in the final stages of the procedure and a resolution is expected by the end of Q1 2024. All other Peruvian agencies involved in the assessment have granted their positive opinion to operate below Level 1120.

Ernesto Balarezo, CEO of Sierra Metals, commented, "Obtaining the permit will provide our Yauricocha Mine with access to large ore bodies thereby enabling the mine to achieve its full capacity by increasing its throughput by approximately 40%. Additionally, this will support the long-term continuation of Yauricocha where over 1,500 employees and their families depend on this operation as well as several local communities benefit from mining taxes provided by Yauricocha. With this permit in place, the Company will be able to execute its comprehensive investment plans, covering both operating expenses and capital expenditures, totaling nearly $1 billion over the next decade."

The Company anticipates that once the Level 1120 permit is received, it can begin development and preparation work to start mining. The Company expects that it will take between six and nine months to reach full production from below Level 1120. Current estimates for capital required to begin mining below Level 1120 range between $3 to $4 million, which the Company expects to fund from existing sources of cash and working capital.

The Company continues to work on this matter, continuously providing information to the authorities in order to obtain the approval of the permit, and will continue to update the market on this matter in due course.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production with additional base and precious metals by-product credits at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is intent on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at each of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of Sierra Metals and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events and anticipated performance based on an assumed set of economic conditions and courses of action including the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates, that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals, and that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates, the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates, that all required approvals will be obtained for the Company's business operations on acceptable terms, and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will ", or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the timing of the "mine to grow its throughput" and "to reach full production from below Level 1120". By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of Sierra Metals to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 28, 2023 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

