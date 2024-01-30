Capstone Copper Announces Time Change for Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call on February 22, 2024

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) today announced the rescheduling of its conference call for its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. Capstone will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 4:00 pm Eastern Time / 1:00 pm Pacific Time (Friday, February 23, 2024, 8:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

Q4 2023 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details Timing: February 22, 2024, 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT / February 23, 2024, 8:00 am AEDT Conference call webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/GjLvY9eYlKp To connect by phone: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL https://emportal.ink/488sxdC to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically. You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by the operator: Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8650 Vancouver: (+1) 778-383-7413 North America toll free: 888-664-6383

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 29, 2024.

Replay Dial-in Numbers Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8677 North America toll free: 888-390-0541 Code: 862300#

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

ABOUT CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by sustainably producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

