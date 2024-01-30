Menü Artikel
Jervois Global Limited Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

30 January 2024


Highlights

Jervois Finland:

  • US$4.7 million1 Q4 2023 cash flow from operations; US$46.1 million for year 2023 despite low cobalt prices.

  • Positive cash flow attributed to underlying business performance and working capital optimisation.

  • Cobalt sales for 2023 of 5 - Australia - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) continued to implement a refocused strategy to ensure the business can be financially sustainable and self-funding at historically low cobalt prices caused by the People's Republic of China ("PRC") oversupply from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Indonesia.

    Priorities and key milestones delivered in the quarter:

    • Maximise margin and cash flow at Jervois Finland, and deliver operational improvements:

      • US$4.7 million cash flow from operations in Q4 2023; US$46.1 million for 2023 year.

      • Wide-ranging cost reduction and improvement programme launched to deepen resilience to current weakness in cobalt prices.

    • Support the advancement of U.S. Government policy and regulatory framework as it pertains to strengthening critical mineral supply chains underpinning Americas' energy transition and national security.

      • Engagement with U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service as they seek industry input regarding implementation of investment and production tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA").

      • In December, the U.S. Congressional Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party proposed a reserve to sustain a floor cobalt price for American producers. In 2024, Jervois will continue to work in Washington, D.C. toward passage of legislation that puts this recommendation into force.

    • Execute U.S. DoD funded US$15.0 million ICO drilling programme and U.S. cobalt refinery BFS:

      • Surface drilling completed at the Sunshine deposit and results released alongside this quarterly report.

      • Preparatory underground drift mine development for extension drilling of the RAM deposit are underway.

      • Activities continued on Basic Engineering and preparation of an accompanying BFS for a U.S. cobalt refinery, led by engineering firm AFRY USA LLC.

      • U.S. cobalt refinery site selection has reached short listing phase.

    • Advance debt and partner financing process at SMP:

      • Engagement with multiple parties for project-level funding for the SMP restart capital project advanced in Q4 2023 and is continuing in Q1 2024.

      • SMP hosted due diligence site visits for qualified parties during the quarter.

    • Review partnership opportunities to crystalise and demonstrate value:

      • Active engagement with potential partners is continuing in Q1 2024.

    Jervois Finland

    • Quarterly revenue: US$38.7 million (Q3 2023: US$42.2 million)

    • Cash flow from operations: US$4.7 million (Q3 2023: US$8.2 million)

    • Sales volume: 1,098 metric tonnes (Q3 2023: 1,216 metric tonnes)

    • Production volume: 1,102 metric tonnes (Q3 2023: 1,285metric tonnes)

    Jervois Finland continued to generate positive operating cash flow in the quarter, including through the continued release of working capital. As outlined above, Jervois Finland has generated US$46.1 million in operating cash flow over 2023 under difficult market conditions. As outlined earlier, Company earnings, including Adjusted EBITDA for Jervois Finland, will be released with the annual audited financial statements.

    Sales and marketing

    Jervois Finland produced 1,102 metric tonnes and sold 1,098 metric tonnes of cobalt in the quarter.


    Click Image To View Full Size

    The decrease in sales volumes relative to the prior quarter reflected continued cyclical softness in demand in end-use segments, and variability in shipment and customer order timing. Sales volumes to 31 December 2023 were 5,474 mt, +2% higher than 2022 volumes of 5,347 mt, and within the sales volume guidance range for the 2023 calendar year of 5,300 mt to 5,600 mt. Production volumes and product mix remains subject to continuous review and adjustment based on an assessment of end-use demand and considering target inventory levels. Production levels in the quarter were lower than capacity to achieve alignment with current market demand.

    Jervois Finland's sales performance and outlook for key market segments under which Jervois Finland operates are summarised below.

    Batteries:

    • There is increasing optimism that destocking rates in the battery sector have subsided and customer inventory levels have reduced. Recovery from current Jervois customers is expected over the course of 2024.

    • Interest continues from both European and U.S. based EV OEMs (automakers) for long-term cobalt supply but with volumes starting in 2025 and beyond.

    • U.S. IRA continues to drive interest in U.S. and other Western supply of battery raw materials, providing a key advantage to Kokkola as the leading global cobalt refinery outside of China.

    Chemicals, Catalysts, and Ceramics:

    • Chemicals: Demand continues to be stable in the main chemical applications (copper electrowinning, coatings, and rubber adhesion).

    • Catalysts: Oil and gas segment (processing / refining) remains steady, and outlook remains positive.

    • Ceramics: Continue to see reduced demand and rising competition (especially ex PRC) in this sector, linked to lower end-use demand in the housing and construction sector. In particular, weak construction markets in China are causing Chinese cobalt suppliers to aggressively access export markets, driving down prices. Demand is volatile, and consumers often wait for favourable market pricing. Prices in ceramics look to remain under pressure through the coming months, with limited ESG impacts on buyer behaviour.

    Powder Metallurgy:

    • Lower demand and competition have limited volumes into all powder metallurgy applications.

    • Automotive, oil and gas production (drilling), general engineering, and construction all remain soft.

    • Aerospace remains positive with solid demand from both civilian and military sectors.

    Sales volume guidance for the 2024 calendar year of 5,300 mt to 5,600 mt aligns with 2023 guidance and outcomes. Guidance takes account of current expectations on near-term market conditions. Production levels are expected to also be broadly consistent with sales volumes. Jervois maintains significant optionality for future increases in sales volumes when the cobalt market recovers.

    Financial performance

    Jervois Finland achieved revenue of US$38.7 million in the quarter, a decline of 8% relative to the prior quarter. The decrease was principally due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by a modest improvement in realised pricing. The cyclical weakness in cobalt prices that persisted in the quarter was in part due to continued market oversupply conditions instigated by the PRC, as outlined earlier.

    Cash flow performance

    Cash flow from operations (before interest payments) was US$4.7 million in the quarter, bringing cumulative year to date cash flow from operations from Jervois Finland to US$46.1 million. Positive cash flow resulted from the continued stabilisation of the Jervois Finland business and working capital improvements. Physical cobalt inventories reduced by US$3.8 million from US$44.5 million at 30 September 2023 to US$40.7 million at 31 December 2023. This represented a reduction from 1,353 mt and ~81 days at 30 September 2023 to 1,297 mt ~78 days at 31 December 2023 (based on a normalised 6,000 mt annual production rate). Jervois is continuing to execute an inventory management strategy aligned to a near-term target range below 90 days, in a manner that balances liquidity and risk management objectives.

    Jervois launched a wide-ranging cost reduction and improvement programme in Q4 2023, aiming to deepen business resilience to current weakness in cobalt prices, and to deliver benefits to profitability and cash flow in 2024 and beyond. Jervois is implementing this in Q1 2024.

    Jervois made a voluntary repayment of US$4.8 million to Mercuria in early October 2023 to meet deleveraging objectives and to reduce financing costs. The current loan balance at the date of this report is US$44.1 million.

    Jervois USA

    Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), U.S.

    Jervois successfully completed initial surface drilling of the Sunshine historic resource during the quarter. The Sunshine deposit is a historic resource located a short distance from the mill and concentrator facilities at ICO. Jervois drilled seven holes from surface topography, comprising 1,100 metres (3,700 feet) in total.

    Results for the Sunshine campaign were received, reviewed, and delivered to Apex Geoscience for incorporation within an updated MRE in Q1 2024. Seven of nine drillholes were successful in reaching the targeted depth. Analytical results from ALS Laboratories indicate the presence of cobalt, copper, and gold mineralisation within proximity to historic drillholes completed within the Sunshine deposit with varying grade continuity, as expected from prior investigations.

    Results from the programme are outlined below:

    • 2.9m calculated true width ("CTW") @ 0.01% cobalt ("Co"), 0.27% copper ("Cu"), 0.03 grams per metric tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") (Drillhole SS23-01A)

    • 1.2m CTW @ 0.34% Co, 10.05% Cu, 13.68 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-02)

    • 1.7m CTW @ 0.68% Co, 0.35% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-03)

    • 0.5m CTW @ 1.55% Co, 0.02% Cu, 1.30 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-04)

    • 2.6m CTW @ 0.78% Co, 0.12% Cu, 0.41 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-05)

    • 3.2m CTW @ 0.05% Co, 0.89% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-06A)

    • 0.9m CTW @ 0.07% Co, 1.10% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au (Drillhole SS23-07)

    Detailed geological modelling and geostatistical estimation is underway.

    Following completion of drilling at Sunshine, Jervois commenced an underground resource extension programme at the RAM deposit, via its local mining contractor Small Mine Development. The RAM resource extension programme includes the commenced construction of an underground exploration drift as well as the extensional drilling to define potential step-outs from the existing RAM MRE which the commenced construction will enable3. The extensional drilling is expected to start in late Q1 2024.

    Based on the existing U.S. DoD US$15.0 million funding agreement (the "Agreement Funding"), Jervois anticipates its costs for these exploration programmes, up to the end of Q3 2024 for exploration development, drilling, logging, assaying, MRE modelling and other related costs, to be fully reimbursed.

    The Agreement Funding is under the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization office of Industrial Base Policy using the U.S. Defense Production Act Title III authorities and utilises funds from the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act. The resource extension programme direct expenditure and associated Jervois programme supervision are fully refundable by the DoD.

    During the quarter, Jervois welcomed a bipartisan proposal of the U.S. Congress' Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (the "Congressional Select Committee") to create a critical mineral reserve ("Resilient Resource Reserve") to sustain the cobalt price (among other critical minerals) for U.S. producers when the price dips below a floor, and for producers to recontribute during periods of high prices. The proposed Resilient Resource Reserve is designed to insulate U.S. critical mineral producers, including cobalt producers, from the current price volatility resulting from China's dominance of global critical mineral supply chains.

    The Congressional Select Committee also proposed that the U.S.' Export-Import Bank ("EXIM") would expand and extend its risk appetite under the China and Transformational Exports Program ("CTEP") for the financing of mining and critical minerals activities, including cobalt. EXIM has previously advised Jervois that ICO is eligible for potential financing support under both CTEP and the Make More in America ("MMIA") initiative. CTEP and MMIA enable EXIM to extend its existing medium- and long-term loan and loan guarantee programmes to support projects that reduce Chinese dominance in strategic sectors, such as ICO, whose mineral resource and reserve is the largest and highest grade confirmed cobalt orebody in the U.S. EXIM is the official export credit agency of the U.S. Government.

    These extensive bipartisan legislative proposals are included in the Congressional Select Committee's report entitled Reset, Prevent, Build: A Strategy to Win America's Economic Competition with the Chinese Communist Party, which will be introduced for consideration by the full U.S. Congress in 2024.

    As a result of continued suspension of operations at ICO, together with external factors, including current cobalt pricing and updates to commodity price forecasts, Jervois has commenced a review of ICO's carrying value as of 31 December 2023. The review is ongoing, and a further update will be provided with the release of the annual financial results. Based on work completed to date, Jervois is likely to record an impairment of the carrying value of ICO at 31 December 2023.

    U.S. cobalt refinery study

    Progress continued on site selection and the study for a U.S. domestic cobalt refinery, with works fully reimbursed under the Agreement Funding. The site selection process has reached a shortlisting phase, with the preferred site expected to be selected in Q1 2024. Jervois is targeting completion of Basic Engineering and the BFS by mid-2024.

    São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil

    Partner financing opportunities at SMP progressed, with several parties continuing to engage in detailed due diligence during the quarter, including visits to the SMP facility. Engagement with multiple parties for project-level funding for the SMP restart capital project is continuing in Q1 2024.

    Sales of Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate ("MHP") from remediation activities commenced over the quarter-end, with deliveries from early January 2024. These sales provide valuable experience and confirmation of export logistics at SMP for the planned restart.

    Jervois has continued to review opportunities to optimise the SMP restart project, and stress-tested the project's economics against spot pricing scenarios in view of the recent volatility in nickel markets. The project's economics remain resilient at current spot pricing levels for LME nickel prices and MHP feed supply.

    Nico Young nickel-cobalt project, New South Wales, Australia

    Jervois continued to pursue a divestment process to sell all or part of its interest in the Company's 100%-owned Nico Young nickel and cobalt project. Several base metals exploration and development companies expressed interest in the asset in 2023, but engagement was suspended due to the limited ability of the parties to finance a transaction.

    Jervois has now concluded the formal divestment process but will continue to review strategic options to move the project forward. Jervois has historically invested >A$20 million in Nico Young. It is a strategic future source of Western nickel and cobalt.

    Corporate activities

    Liquidity and portfolio optimisation

    A key strategic objective for Jervois is to de-risk the path to establishing a multi-asset platform underpinned by a durable capital structure. Jervois is pursuing initiatives across its asset portfolio to meet this objective, including in response to inbound interest. Jervois is focussed on delivering initiatives in a timely manner, and the quality of any transactions that the Company may elect to pursue. Notwithstanding the weakening of investor sentiment toward battery materials, active engagement with high-quality potential counterparties is continuing in Q1 2024. Jervois will continue to update the market on progress.

    Jervois ended the December 2023 quarter with US$45.4 million in cash, US$40.7 million in physical cobalt inventories in Jervois Finland, and total drawn senior debt of US$144.1 million4.

    2023 financial results

    As previously indicated, Jervois will report full financial results for the year ending 31 December 2023, including earnings (and EBITDA), once its financial statement audit has been completed during March 2024.

    Environmental, social, governance ("ESG")

    In the quarter, Jervois Finland received results from its EcoVadis assessment and received a Gold Medal rating. This places Jervois Finland in the top 2% of all companies assessed in the past 12 months (over 40,000 companies).

    Jervois engaged in several ESG-related events during the quarter, co-ordinated by the Responsible Minerals Initiative and the Cobalt Institute, focussed on engagement with stakeholders on ESG industry standards.

    Jervois also continued its engagement with the National Mining Association, including its ESG Task Force, and through participation in an International Energy Agency Industry Roundtable on Critical Minerals.

    Finally, Jervois presented on a panel for the EiTRaw Materials Expert Forum on "Responsible Sourcing, Driving Sustainable Change", held between 7 and 8 December 2023 in Prague, Czechia.

    Exploration and development expenditure

    In relation to the DoD funded surface drilling campaign at ICO, US$1.4 million was incurred during the quarter. No other material cash expenditure on exploration and development was spent during the quarter.

    Insider compensation reporting

    During the quarter, US$0.1 million was paid to Non-Executive Directors and US$0.1 million was paid to the CEO (Executive Director).

    Non-core assets

    The non-core assets are summarised on the Company's website.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to partnership for group operations, operations at Jervois Finland, drilling to be undertaken at ICO, U.S. refinery studies, reimbursement of funds to Jervois Mining USA Limited by the DoD, timing of restart of SMP refinery, and the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Tenements

    Australian Tenements

    Description

    Tenement number

    Interest owned %

    Ardnaree (NSW)

    EL 5527

    100.0

    Thuddungra (NSW)

    EL 5571

    100.0

    Nico Young (NSW)

    EL 8698

    100.0

    West Arunta (WA)

    E80 4820

    17.9

    West Arunta (WA)

    E80 4986

    17.9

    West Arunta (WA)

    E80 4987

    17.9

    Uganda Exploration Licences

    Description

    Exploration Licence number

    Interest owned %

    Kilembe Area

    EL0292

    100.0

    Idaho Cobalt Operations - 100% interest owned

    Claim name

    County #

    IMC #

    SUN 1

    222991

    174156

    SUN 2

    222992

    174157

    SUN 3 Amended

    245690

    174158

    SUN 4

    222994

    174159

    SUN 5

    222995

    174160

    SUN 6

    222996

    174161

    SUN 7

    224162

    174628

    SUN 8

    224163

    174629

    SUN 9

    224164

    174630

    SUN 16 Amended

    245691

    177247

    SUN 18 Amended

    245692

    177249

    Sun 19

    277457

    196394

    SUN FRAC 1

    228059

    176755

    SUN FRAC 2

    228060

    176756

    TOGO 1

    228049

    176769

    TOGO 2

    228050

    176770

    TOGO 3

    228051

    176771

    DEWEY FRAC Amended

    248739

    177253

    Powder 1

    269506

    190491

    Powder 2

    269505

    190492

    LDC-1

    224140

    174579

    LDC-2

    224141

    174580

    LDC-3

    224142

    174581

    LDC-5

    224144

    174583

    LDC-6

    224145

    174584

    LDC-7

    224146

    174585

    LDC-8

    224147

    174586

    LDC-9

    224148

    174587

    LDC-10

    224149

    174588

    LDC-11

    224150

    174589

    LDC-12

    224151

    174590

    LDC-13 Amended

    248718

    174591

    LDC-14 Amended

    248719

    174592

    LDC-16

    224155

    174594

    LDC-18

    224157

    174596

    LDC-20

    224159

    174598

    LDC-22

    224161

    174600

    LDC FRAC 1 Amended

    248720

    175880

    LDC FRAC 2 Amended

    248721

    175881

    LDC FRAC 3 Amended

    248722

    175882

    LDC FRAC 4 Amended

    248723

    175883

    LDC FRAC 5 Amended

    248724

    175884

    RAM 1

    228501

    176757

    RAM 2

    228502

    176758

    RAM 3

    228503

    176759

    RAM 4

    228504

    176760

    RAM 5

    228505

    176761

    RAM 6

    228506

    176762

    RAM 7

    228507

    176763

    RAM 8

    228508

    176764

    RAM 9

    228509

    176765

    RAM 10

    228510

    176766

    RAM 11

    228511

    176767

    RAM 12

    228512

    176768

    RAM 13 Amended

    245700

    181276

    RAM 14 Amended

    245699

    181277

    RAM 15 Amended

    245698

    181278

    RAM 16 Amended

    245697

    181279

    Ram Frac 1 Amended

    245696

    178081

    Ram Frac 2 Amended

    245695

    178082

    Ram Frac 3 Amended

    245694

    178083

    Ram Frac 4 Amended

    245693

    178084

    HZ 1

    224173

    174639

    HZ 2

    224174

    174640

    HZ 3

    224175

    174641

    HZ 4

    224176

    174642

    HZ 5

    224413

    174643

    HZ 6

    224414

    174644

    HZ 7

    224415

    174645

    HZ 8

    224416

    174646

    HZ 9

    224417

    174647

    HZ 10

    224418

    174648

    HZ 11

    224419

    174649

    HZ 12

    224420

    174650

    HZ 13

    224421

    174651

    HZ 14

    224422

    174652

    HZ 15

    231338

    178085

    HZ 16

    231339

    178086

    HZ 18

    231340

    178087

    HZ 19

    224427

    174657

    Z 20

    224428

    174658

    HZ 21

    224193

    174659

    HZ 22

    224194

    174660

    HZ 23

    224195

    174661

    HZ 24

    224196

    174662

    HZ 25

    224197

    174663

    HZ 26

    224198

    174664

    HZ 27

    224199

    174665

    HZ 28

    224200

    174666

    HZ 29

    224201

    174667

    HZ 30

    224202

    174668

    HZ 31

    224203

    174669

    HZ 32

    224204

    174670

    HZ FRAC

    228967

    177254

    JC 1

    224165

    174631

    JC 2

    224166

    174632

    JC 3

    224167

    174633

    JC 4

    224168

    174634

    JC 5 Amended

    245689

    174635

    JC 6

    224170

    174636

    JC FR 7

    224171

    174637

    JC FR 8

    224172

    174638

    JC 9

    228054

    176750

    JC 10

    228055

    176751

    JC 11

    228056

    176752

    JC-12

    228057

    176753

    JC-13

    228058

    176754

    JC 14

    228971

    177250

    JC 15

    228970

    177251

    JC 16

    228969

    177252

    JC 17

    259006

    187091

    JC 18

    259007

    187092

    JC 19

    259008

    187093

    JC 20

    259009

    187094

    JC 21

    259010

    187095

    JC 22

    259011

    187096

    CHELAN NO. 1 Amended

    248345

    175861

    GOOSE 2 Amended

    259554

    175863

    GOOSE 3

    227285

    175864

    GOOSE 4 Amended

    259553

    175865

    GOOSE 6

    227282

    175867

    GOOSE 7 Amended

    259552

    175868

    GOOSE 8 Amended

    259551

    175869

    GOOSE 10 Amended

    259550

    175871

    GOOSE 11 Amended

    259549

    175872

    GOOSE 12 Amended

    259548

    175873

    GOOSE 13

    228028

    176729

    GOOSE 14 Amended

    259547

    176730

    GOOSE 15

    228030

    176731

    GOOSE 16

    228031

    176732

    GOOSE 17

    228032

    176733

    GOOSE 18 Amended

    259546

    176734

    GOOSE 19 Amended

    259545

    176735

    GOOSE 20

    228035

    176736

    GOOSE 21

    228036

    176737

    GOOSE 22

    228037

    176738

    GOOSE 23

    228038

    176739

    GOOSE 24

    228039

    176740

    GOOSE 25

    228040

    176741

    SOUTH ID 1 Amended

    248725

    175874

    SOUTH ID 2 Amended

    248726

    175875

    SOUTH ID 3 Amended

    248727

    175876

    SOUTH ID 4 Amended

    248717

    175877

    SOUTH ID 5 Amended

    248715

    176743

    SOUTH ID 6 Amended

    248716

    176744

    South ID 7

    306433

    218216

    South ID 8

    306434

    218217

    South ID 9

    306435

    218218

    South ID 10

    306436

    218219

    South ID 11

    306437

    218220

    South ID 12

    306438

    218221

    South ID 13

    306439

    218222

    South ID 14

    306440

    218223

    OMS-1

    307477

    218904

    Chip 1

    248956

    184883

    Chip 2

    248957

    184884

    Chip 3 Amended

    277465

    196402

    Chip 4 Amended

    277466

    196403

    Chip 5 Amended

    277467

    196404

    Chip 6 Amended

    277468

    196405

    Chip 7 Amended

    277469

    196406

    Chip 8 Amended

    277470

    196407

    Chip 9 Amended

    277471

    196408

    Chip 10 Amended

    277472

    196409

    Chip 11 Amended

    277473

    196410

    Chip 12 Amended

    277474

    196411

    Chip 13 Amended

    277475

    196412

    Chip 14 Amended

    277476

    196413

    Chip 15 Amended

    277477

    196414

    Chip 16 Amended

    277478

    196415

    Chip 17 Amended

    277479

    196416

    Chip 18 Amended

    277480

    196417

    Sun 20

    306042

    218133

    Sun 21

    306043

    218134

    Sun 22

    306044

    218135

    Sun 23

    306045

    218136

    Sun 24

    306046

    218137

    Sun 25

    306047

    218138

    Sun 26

    306048

    218139

    Sun 27

    306049

    218140

    Sun 28

    306050

    218141

    Sun 29

    306051

    218142

    Sun 30

    306052

    218143

    Sun 31

    306053

    218144

    Sun 32

    306054

    218145

    Sun 33

    306055

    218146

    Sun 34

    306056

    218147

    Sun 35

    306057

    218148

    Sun 36

    306058

    218149

    Chip 21 Fraction

    306059

    218113

    Chip 22 Fraction

    306060

    218114

    Chip 23

    306025

    218115

    Chip 24

    306026

    218116

    Chip 25

    306027

    218117

    Chip 26

    306028

    218118

    Chip 27

    306029

    218119

    Chip 28

    306030

    218120

    Chip 29

    306031

    218121

    Chip 30

    306032

    218122

    Chip 31

    306033

    218123

    Chip 32

    306034

    218124

    Chip 33

    306035

    218125

    Chip 34

    306036

    218126

    Chip 35

    306037

    218127

    Chip 36

    306038

    218128

    Chip 37

    306039

    218129

    Chip 38

    306040

    218130

    Chip 39

    306041

    218131

    Chip 40

    307491

    218895

    DRC NW 1

    307492

    218847

    DRC NW 2

    307493

    218848

    DRC NW 3

    307494

    218849

    DRC NW 4

    307495

    218850

    DRC NW 5

    307496

    218851

    DRC NW 6

    307497

    218852

    DRC NW 7

    307498

    218853

    DRC NW 8

    307499

    218854

    DRC NW 9

    307500

    218855

    DRC NW 10

    307501

    218856

    DRC NW 11

    307502

    218857

    DRC NW 12

    307503

    218858

    DRC NW 13

    307504

    218859

    DRC NW 14

    307505

    218860

    DRC NW 15

    307506

    218861

    DRC NW 16

    307507

    218862

    DRC NW 17

    307508

    218863

    DRC NW 18

    307509

    218864

    DRC NW 19

    307510

    218865

    DRC NW 20

    307511

    218866

    DRC NW 21

    307512

    218867

    DRC NW 22

    307513

    218868

    DRC NW 23

    307514

    218869

    DRC NW 24

    307515

    218870

    DRC NW 25

    307516

    218871

    DRC NW 26

    307517

    218872

    DRC NW 27

    307518

    218873

    DRC NW 28

    307519

    218874

    DRC NW 29

    307520

    218875

    DRC NW 30

    307521

    218876

    DRC NW 31

    307522

    218877

    DRC NW 32

    307523

    218878

    DRC NW 33

    307524

    218879

    DRC NW 34

    307525

    218880

    DRC NW 35

    307526

    218881

    DRC NW 36

    307527

    218882

    DRC NW 37

    307528

    218883

    DRC NW 38

    307529

    218884

    DRC NW 39

    307530

    218885

    DRC NW 40

    307531

    218886

    DRC NW 41

    307532

    218887

    DRC NW 42

    307533

    218888

    DRC NW 43

    307534

    218889

    DRC NW 44

    307535

    218890

    DRC NW 45

    307536

    218891

    DRC NW 46

    307537

    218892

    DRC NW 47

    307538

    218893

    DRC NW 48

    307539

    218894

    EBatt 1

    307483

    218896

    EBatt 2

    307484

    218897

    EBatt 3

    307485

    218898

    EBatt 4

    307486

    218899

    EBatt 5

    307487

    218900

    EBatt 6

    307488

    218901

    EBatt 7

    307489

    218902

    EBatt 8

    307490

    218903

    OMM-1

    307478

    218905

    OMM-2

    307479

    218906

    OMN-2

    307481

    218908

    OMN-3

    307482

    218909

    BTG-1

    307471

    218910

    BTG-2

    307472

    218911

    BTG-3

    307473

    218912

    BTG-4

    307474

    218913

    BTG-5

    307475

    218914

    BTG-6

    307476

    218915

    NFX 17

    307230

    218685

    NFX 18

    307231

    218686

    NFX 19

    307232

    218687

    NFX 20

    307233

    218688

    NFX 21

    307234

    218689

    NFX 22

    307235

    218690

    NFX 23

    307236

    218691

    NFX 24

    307237

    218692

    NFX 25

    307238

    218693

    NFX 30

    307243

    218698

    NFX 31

    307244

    218699

    NFX 32

    307245

    218700

    NFX 33

    307246

    218701

    NFX 34

    307247

    218702

    NFX 35

    307248

    218703

    NFX 36

    307249

    218704

    NFX 37

    307250

    218705

    NFX 38

    307251

    218706

    NFX 42

    307255

    218710

    NFX 43

    307256

    218711

    NFX 44

    307257

    218712

    NFX 45

    307258

    218713

    NFX 46

    307259

    218714

    NFX 47

    307260

    218715

    NFX 48

    307261

    218716

    NFX 49

    307262

    218717

    NFX 50

    307263

    218718

    NFX 56

    307269

    218724

    NFX 57

    307270

    218725

    NFX 58

    307271

    218726

    NFX 59

    307272

    218727

    NFX 60 Amended

    307558

    218728

    NFX 61

    307274

    218729

    NFX 62

    307275

    218730

    NFX 63

    307276

    218731

    NFX 64

    307277

    218732

    OMN-1 revised

    315879

    228322

    Appendix 5B

    Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
    quarterly cash flow report

    Name of entity

    Jervois Global Ltd.

    ABN

    Quarter ended ("current quarter")

    52 007 626 575

    31 December 2023

    Consolidated statement of cash flows

    Current quarter
    $US'000

    Year to date

    (12 months)

    $US'000

    1.

    Cash flows from operating activities

    42,487

    234,616

    1.1

    Receipts from customers

    1.2

    Payments for

    -

    -

    1. (a)exploration evaluation

    1. (b)site suspension

    (3,006)

    (11,589)

    1. (c)production

    (38,009)

    (187,632)

    1. (d)staff costs5

    (1,674)

    (13,228)

    1. (e)corporate administration

    (1,087)

    (3,919)

    1.3

    Dividends received (see note 3)

    -

    -

    1.4

    Interest received

    264

    1,338

    1.5

    Interest and other costs of finance paid

    (870)

    (19,646)

    1.6

    Income taxes refunded / (paid)

    64

    (1,018)

    1.7

    Other

    -

    -

    1.9

    Net cash (used in) from operating activities

    (1,831)

    (1,078)

    2.

    Cash flows from investing activities

    -

    -

    2.1

    Payments to acquire or for:

    1. (a)entities

    1. (b)tenements

    -

    -

    1. (c)property, plant, and equipment - incl. assets under construction

    (3,395)

    (81,770)

    1. (d)exploration evaluation

    (1,374)

    (1,999)

    1. (e)acquisition of subsidiaries

    -

    -

    1. (f)transfer tax on acquisition

    -

    -

    1. (g)other non-current assets

    -

    -

    2.2

    Proceeds from the disposal of:

    -

    -

    1. (a)entities

    1. (b)tenements

    -

    -

    1. (c)property, plant, and equipment

    280

    1,349

    1. (d)investments

    -

    -

    1. (e)other non-current assets

    -

    -

    2.3

    Cash flows from loans to other entities

    -

    -

    2.4

    Dividends received (see note 3)

    -

    -

    2.5

    Other

    -

    -

    2.6

    Net cash used in investing activities

    (4,489)

    (82,420)

    3.

    Cash flows from financing activities

    -

    24,985

    3.1

    Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)

    3.2

    Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities

    -

    25,000

    3.3

    Proceeds from exercise of options

    -

    -

    3.4

    Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities

    (6)

    (3,270)

    3.5

    Proceeds from borrowings

    -

    -

    3.6

    Repayment of borrowings

    (4,788)

    (70,926)

    3.7

    Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

    -

    -

    3.8

    Dividends paid

    -

    -

    3.9

    Other - incl. lease liabilities

    (714)

    (2,119)

    Other - Government grants and tax incentives

    2,293

    2,468

    Other

    -

    -

    3.10

    Net cash from (used in) financing activities

    (3,215)

    (23,862)

    4.

    Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

    4.1

    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

    54,851

    152,647

    4.2

    Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

    (1,831)

    (1,078)

    4.3

    Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

    (4,489)

    (82,420)

    4.4

    Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

    (3,215)

    (23,862)

    4.5

    Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

    52

    81

    4.6

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

    45,368

    45,368

    5.

    Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
    at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

    Current quarter
    $US'000

    Previous quarter
    $US'000

    5.1

    Bank balances

    45,368

    54,851

    5.2

    Call deposits

    -

    -

    5.3

    Bank overdrafts

    -

    -

    5.4

    Other (provide details)

    -

    -

    5.5

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

    45,368

    54,851

    6.

    Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

    Current quarter
    $US'000

    6.1

    Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1

    204

    6.2

    Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2

    -

    Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

    7.

    Financing facilities
    Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

    Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

    Total facility amount at quarter end
    $US'000

    Amount drawn at quarter end
    $US'000

    7.1

    Bond Facility1

    100,000

    100,000

    7.2

    Secured Revolving Credit Facility2

    150,000

    44,105

    7.3

    Unsecured Convertible Notes3

    25,000

    25,000

    7.4

    Total financing facilities

    275,000

    169,105

    7.5

    Unused financing facilities available at quarter end ($US'000)4

    -

    7.6

    Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

    1. Bond Facility - US$100.0 million:

    On 20 July 2021 the Company completed settlement of a US$100.0 million senior secured bond facility. The bonds were issued by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jervois Mining USA Limited, and are administered by the bond trustee, Nordic Trustee AS. In February 2022, Jervois Mining USA Limited completed the first US$50.0 million drawdown on the bonds, and in July 2022 the second, and final, US$50.0 million drawdown was completed.

    Key terms:

    • Issuer: Jervois Mining USA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).

    • Maturity: 5-year tenor with a maturity date of 20 July 2026.

    • Original issue discount of 2%.

    • Coupon rate: 12.5% per annum with interest payable bi-annually.

    • No amortisation - bullet payment on maturity.

    • Non-callable for 3 years, after which callable at par plus 62.5% of coupon, declining rateably to par in year 5.

    • Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of the Issuer, pledge of all the shares of the Issuer, intercompany loans.

    1. Secured Revolving Credit Facility - US$150.0 million:

    On 28 October 2021 the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (together, "the Borrowers"), entered into a secured loan facility with Mercuria Energy Trading SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited, to borrow up to US$75 million. The Borrowers increased the facility to US$150 million through the execution of the Accordion Increase (as contemplated in the facility agreement entered into on 28 October 2021 and as amended and restated on 4 August 2022).

    Key terms:

    • Borrowers: Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company).

    • Maturity: rolling facility to 31 December 2024.

    • Interest rate: SOFR + 5.0% per annum.

    • Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of Jervois Finland, including inventory, receivables, collection account, and shares in Jervois Finland.

    1. Unsecured Convertible Notes

    On 28 June 2023, the Company entered into a Subscription Agreement for the issuance of US$25.0 million of Unsecured Convertible Notes (the "Notes") maturing in July 2028 (Tranche 1) and August 2028 (Tranche 2), respectively, and which are convertible into Jervois ordinary shares. The initial conversion price for the Notes is US$0.0605 and the Notes carry a 6.5% per annum coupon, payable in arrears through either settlement in cash or payment in kind. The gross proceeds were received under two tranches of US$19.9 million and US$5.1 million on 20 July 2023 and 31 August 2023, respectively.

    1. Unused limit of Secured Revolving Credit Facility:

    The Borrowers may draw to the lower of the maximum amount or 80% of the collateral value (referred to as the "Maximum Available Amount"), where collateral is defined as the value of the Borrower's inventory and receivables, calculated monthly (reduced to 70% for eligible inventory in Finland exceeding US$75.0 million) and subject to eligibility requirements and associated terms of the agreement. Where the amounts drawn exceed 110% of the Maximum Available Amount (the "Shortfall"), the Borrowers are required to prepay or repay any amount of the facility to ensure that, following such payment, the Shortfall no longer exists.

    Subject to the Maximum Available Amount, the total unused financing facility may increase in the future to the maximum facility amount of US$150.0 million.

    8.

    Estimated cash available for future operating activities

    $US'000

    8.1

    Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

    (1,831)

    8.2

    (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))

    (1,374)

    8.3

    Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

    (3,205)

    8.4

    Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

    45,368

    8.5

    Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5 and see item 7.6 - footnote 3)

    -

    8.6

    Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

    45,368

    8.7

    Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)

    14.16

    Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (i.e., a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

    8.8

    If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

    8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

    Answer: N/A

    8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

    Answer: N/A

    8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

    Answer: N/A

    Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

    Compliance statement

    1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

    2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

    Date: 30 January 2024

    Authorised by: Disclosure Committee

    (Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)

    Notes

    1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.

    2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

    3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

    4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - e.g., Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".

    5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

    1 Before interest payments.

    2 Drawn senior debt represents the aggregate of amounts drawn under the Company's senior debt facilities (excludes Unsecured Convertible Notes that mature in July/August 2028). Amounts represent the nominal loan amounts; balances recorded in Jervois' financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards will differ.

    3 See ASX announcement "Updated RAM resource offers opportunity to extend ICO mine life" dated 19 April 2023 (Australia).

    4 Drawn senior debt represents the aggregate of amounts drawn under the Company's senior debt facilities (excludes Unsecured Convertible Notes that mature in July/August 2028). Amounts represent the nominal loan amounts; balances recorded in Jervois' financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards will differ.

    5 Excludes Jervois Finland staff costs which are included in 1.2(c) production.

    Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.





