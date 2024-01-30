Menü Artikel
Raiden Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

04:05 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Raiden Resources Ltd. (ASX:RDN) (FRA:YM4) is pleased to provide its report on activities and progress made during the December 2023 Quarter.


Highlights of quarterly activities

Andover South Project

- Significant results from Andover South (selected results >2% Li2O from recent sampling) include:

o 3.80% Li2O - sample R21843
o 3.64% Li2O - sample R21952
o 2.97% Li2O - sample R21923
o 2.87% Li2O - sample R21989
o 2.79% Li2O - sample R21949
o 2.77% Li2O - sample R21922
o 2.71% Li2O - sample R21918

- X-Ray Diffraction analysis ("XRD") analysis confirms spodumene as dominant lithium mineral

- Independent technical analysis by CSA Global confirms five new potential target zones at Andover South Project

- Native Title and Heritage Deed executed with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation across Raiden's recently acquired Andover tenements

Mt Sholl Project

- Raiden secured 100% of LCT & Ni-Cu-PGE Mineral Rights at Mt Sholl

- Raiden has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with First Quantum Minerals Australia Ltd ("FQMA") in relation to the Mt Sholl Ni-Cu-PGE project

- Soil sampling program defined several clear lithium in soil trends at Mt Sholl Lithium Project during the quarter, along strike of GreenTech Metals Ltd.'s (ASX:GRE) Osbourne JV pegmatite discovery

Arrow Project

- Raiden secured 100% of LCT Mineral Rights at Arrow

- Reconnaissance work defined outcropping pegmatites and visually confirmed spodumene* mineralisation on the Arrow project

*In relation to the disclosure of visual mineralisation, the Company cautions that visual estimates of spodumene material abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to determine the type and grade of the visible mineralisation reported in geological field mapping described in this announcement.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2GM9Q983



About Raiden Resources Limited:

Raiden Resources Ltd. (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the revolution of the energy and electrification revolution.



Source:
Raiden Resources Ltd.



Contact:

DUSKO LJUBOJEVIC Managing Director Raiden Resources Ltd. dusko@raidenresources.com.au www.raidenresources.com.au


