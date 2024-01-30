Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Andreas Becker Joins Board of Directors

Vancouver, January 30, 2024 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Andreas Becker has joined Crestview's Board of Directors, effective January 29, 2024, subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mr. Becker brings over 15 years of experience in international finance with a focus on the metals and mining sector. A graduate of the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in 2011, Mr. Becker held internships in Global Markets, Derivatives sales, Investment Banking and M & A at several firms, including Deutsche Bank, Société Générale and Morgan Stanley. Andreas went on to become an analyst at Morgan Stanley, Frankfurt in late spring of 2011 and then in September of 2012, founded German Mining Networks.

CEO and Director, Chris Wensley, states, "Andreas is an important addition to our board of directors and to our team. He has continued to support the Company through both sourcing of capital and through his significant personal investment in Crestview Exploration. We welcome his financing and international market capabilities and together, we look forward to progressing Crestview and its highly prospective properties situated in the very fertile mining jurisdiction of Nevada, USA."

Mr. Andreas Becker states, "I am very excited about the prospects of Crestview Exploration, and I am delighted to take this next step in dedication to the continued advancement of the Company and its projects."

Simultaneously with this appointment, the Company announces that it has cancelled 1,025,000 options previously granted to directors, officers and consultants effective January 29, 2024.

The Company is also pleased to announce an unsecured, convertible loan of $25,000 by Mr. Andreas Becker to the Company. The loan from Mr. Becker carries interest at the rate of 5% per annum, calculated monthly, commencing December 21, 2023 and matures December 31, 2024, and is repayable in cash and/or common shares of the Company, at the market price at the time of issuance, and repayment may be made at any time during the term of the loan without bonus or penalty.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Nevada.

Rock Creek gold project is Crestview's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by CRS. The Rock Creek property was acquired in 2017, and the company went public in 2019. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, Crestview strategically expanded on the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Divide Mine prospect in April 2020, and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Crestview now holds 260 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects, along with the nearby Castile prospect, are situated in a region with proven "world class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 kms south of the "world class" Round Mountain deposit.

