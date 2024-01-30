Go Metals Announces Results from Airborne EM Survey at KM98 and Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, January 30, 2024 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") announces the results of the processed airborne geophysical survey from KM98 critical metal project on the Côte-Nord of Québec.





Figure 1 - Electromagnetic anomaly at KM98 project. Darker green areas correspond to higher amplitude response.

Highlights

Large 4100 metre by 1600 metre (3.2km 2 ) anomaly at KM98

) anomaly at KM98 Higher EM amplitudes compared to HSP

KM98 anomaly is ten times the footprint of Chamber North

Anomalies are clustered along the southern contact of the anorthosite

Property is accessible by paved road, year-round

Go Metals President and CEO, Scott Sheldon, commented: "Time domain electromagnetic surveying detects conductive material including certain sulphides and massive oxides. The anomalies at KM98 are on a completely different level to anything we've seen to date. The new kilometre scale anomaly is an order of magnitude larger than our biggest target at HSP. Further geological groundwork to identify the cause of the airborne anomaly will help determine the true potential of this target."

Magmatic Sulphide Mineralization

This style of mineralization is rare in anorthosite and represents a metal-rich phase of magma that cools to form pods and layers of massive sulphides. The connected nature and mineralogy of the metallic minerals allow them to conduct electricity and be detected using electromagnetic techniques.

Time Domaine Electromagnetic Survey

AIRTEM can detect massive sulphide mineralization by transmitting a current pulse through a transmitter loop towed by a helicopter. As the resulting magnetic field moves through the earth it induces an electrical field within any conductive bodies that it passes through. This new electrical field in turn generates a magnetic field which is detected by receiver coils mounted within the transmitter loop. This method can detect conductive minerals to depths of hundreds of metres.

The survey was conducted by Balch Exploration Consulting Inc. and undertaken in October of 2023 at both HSP and KM98. In addition to the large conductor highlighted in this news release, six new strong conductors (based on amplitude and time decay) were detected.

Options

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 2,400,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock options plan. The stock options are exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of 3 years from grant and will vest on issuance.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period which will expire on May 30, 2024.

Qualified Person

Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., is the qualified person ("QP") for the Company as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information presented within this news release.

About KM98

KM98 was staked by the Company in 2022 and is 100% owned with no underlying royalties. The project is approximately 91 square kilometres in size and is roughly 36 kilometres north of the world class Lac Tio titanium mine and is accessible from a newly paved hydro road between the Romaine 2 and Romaine 3 hydro-electric facilities.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's HSP, Clyde, and KM98 projects have multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 416.5 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Québec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

