[Video Enhanced] Westward Gold Appoints Kelly Cluer as Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, January 30, 2024 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG) (OTC:WGLIF) (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. J. Kelly Cluer to the position of Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Cluer has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, from grassroots project generation through to discovery, resource delineation and mine development. He spent the last decade of his career in senior leadership positions at Kinross Gold Corp. ("Kinross"), one of the top global gold producers. In his latest role as Senior Director of Geosciences (Global), Mr. Cluer oversaw the exploration strategy for projects around the world, developing innovative campaigns including leading-edge geophysical surveys, talent management and acquisition, and claim staking large greenfield targets based on new concepts. He was also instrumental in identifying new global regions for investment, through both generative exploration and M&A.

Mr. Cluer also acted as Exploration Director (North America) for Kinross from 2013 to 2019, after being brought on to lead aggressive greenfield and brownfield initiatives, developing and guiding teams throughout Nevada. Major achievements included cementing Kinross as a major player in the Carlin-type gold space, with a robust pipeline of projects from early-stage prospects through to advanced development and production. He also established the Reno, NV office for greenfield exploration and grew it into one of the most active teams in the Western USA.

Among several major discoveries to his credit, Mr. Cluer was notably a co-discoverer of the high-grade Ren gold deposit under 800 meters of cover on the Carlin Trend in the 1990s; that deposit is now being mined by Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM"). Westward currently holds a portfolio of exploration properties targeting Carlin-type gold potential, two of which (the Coyote and Rossi Projects) are situated at the northern end of the Carlin Trend.

Mr. Kelly, incoming Strategic Advisor, commented: "One of my many passions in life is the pursuit of innovation in exploration, especially as it relates to the geophysical realm and its ability to expedite project generation, evaluation and ultimately discovery. I enjoy working with small groups of dedicated individuals who are eager to use the wide array of available tools to generate long-term value. I believe my expertise will help Westward drive towards their Company's goals and I'm looking forward to this new collaborative endeavour."

Andrew Nelson, Westward's CFO, noted: "Today's appointment of Mr. Kelly Cluer represents another milestone for Westward; he is a proven Carlin-type minefinder and his accomplishments at Kinross (amongst many other successes) are a blueprint for what we're ultimately trying to achieve in Nevada. His eye for detail, and his intimate knowledge of the project evaluation processes in place at major companies, will be a significant competitive advantage for us moving forward. 2024 will be a transformational year for our Company and this addition to the team is starting us off on the right foot."



Click Image To View Full Size

WATCH HERE

Mr. Cluer also found tremendous success in Mongolia, notably as the Founder, Co-Owner and Director of Exploration for Altan Rio Minerals from 2006 to 2013. He was a recipient of the Polar Star Award from the President of Mongolia for his achievements generating long-term investments and national professional development initiatives. He also shared the "Honored Geologist of Mongolia" award with the Gatsuurt deposit discovery team in 2004; in his role as Exploration Manager for Centerra Gold Mongolia, he was responsible for all aspects of exploration, land management, personnel administration, and contract negotiations. He managed final reserve drilling of the Boroo deposit which resulted in additional gold reserves and new discoveries in the district, in addition to exploration and resource drilling at the Gatsuurt deposit leading to a reportable resource in excess of 2.0 Moz within a much larger gold mineralized footprint.

Mr. Cluer is a lifetime member and past President of the Geological Society of Nevada ("GSN"). In addition to his many personal achievements, he has worked tirelessly to establish, train and mentor top-level exploration teams from diverse cultural backgrounds who have gone on to realize great success in their own right. Mr. Cluer is passionate about investing in and developing the next generation of explorers and industry leaders.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs")

The Company announces that its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee has approved and granted 300,000 RSUs to Mr. J. Kelly Cluer. The RSUs granted will vest over a period of 24 months, with 50% vesting on January 30, 2025, and the remaining 50% vesting on January 30, 2026.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Andrew Nelson

Chief Financial Officer

Westward Gold Inc.

+1 (604) 828-7027

andrew@westwardgold.com

www.westwardgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that the Company expects to occur are, or may be deemed, to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potential", "on track", "forecast", "budget", "target", "outlook", "continue", "plan" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Such statements include, but may not be limited to, information as to strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, such as the Company's expansion plans, project timelines, expected drilling targets, and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future plans and performance.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons, availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs, that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames, that current geological models and interpretations prove correct, the results of ongoing work programs may lead to a change of exploration priorities, and the efforts and abilities of the senior management team. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. These and other factors may cause the Company to change its exploration and work programs, not proceed with work programs, or change the timing or order of planned work programs. Additional risk factors and details with respect to risk factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are set out in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis under "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.