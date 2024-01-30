Bayhorse Appoints Geologist Mark Abrams as Director

Vancouver, January 30, 2024 - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Abrams, MSc Geology., as a Director of Bayhorse. Mr. Abrams has been assisting the Company with finalising the Bayhorse Mine Operating Permit application.

Mr. Abrams has more than 40 years of domestic and international mineral exploration experience. He has designed and executed generative exploration programs in the United States as well as advanced project evaluations, acquisitions and drill testing in the in United States, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Mr. Abrams was instrumental in the acquisition and first two years of core drilling by Placer Dome U.S. Inc. on the Donlin Creek project in Alaska. He conducted exploration work over 18 years for Placer Dome within the Cortez Joint Venture and Bald Mountain mine properties first as Great Basin District Geologist, and later as Manager of Minex Projects. One of the many highlights while in these roles was working with the Cortez geology team during the discovery phase of the Pipeline deposit; and acquiring the lands now occupied by a portion of the Pipeline mine.

Mr. Abrams also worked 11 years for Agnico-Eagle (USA) Ltd., where he established Agnico-Eagle (USA) Ltd's U.S. office and led his exploration team to a gold discovery in northeastern Nevada. Mr. Abrams also worked as Golden Predator Corp's Vice President responsible for exploration and acquisitions in the United States.

Since 2013, he has operated his own geological consulting business serving the mineral exploration community. Mr. Abrams earned BSc and MSc. degrees in Geology from Eastern Washington University. He holds an American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG) professional certificate and is registered as a professional geologist in Idaho, California, Oregon, and Alaska. Mr. Abrams is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill, welcomes Mark, who brings a wealth of geological experience to the Bayhorse team. He will be active in advancing both the final stages of submission of the Operating Permit application on the Bayhorse Mine, as well as leading the exploration for a potential copper porphyry on the newly acquired Idaho claims.

The Company announces a grant of 400,000 incentive stock options to directors, employees and consultants. The stock options are exercisable at $0.10 cents per share for five years from date of issuance.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA. With state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper/antimony concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

