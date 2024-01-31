Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation's: Dr. Paul West-Sells. Expect a Move Upward in Copper

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report with speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN).Dr.Well-Sells delves into the fundamentals currently in place ahead of an expected boost in copper prices and why WRN may be well positioned for a number of factors to benefit from it.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/4U6ERE0L





About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:



Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





