Mason Resources Announces Closing Of The Sale Of The Lac GuÉret Property To Nouveau Monde Graphite

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 - Mason Resources Inc. ("Mason") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that it closed today the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, targeted for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project, pursuant to the previously announced asset purchase agreement dated January 21, 2024 (the "APA") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU).

In consideration for the sale of the Lac Guéret Property, Mason received 6,208,210 common shares of NMG, representing approximately 9.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NMG.

A copy of the APA is available under Mason's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-announces-closing-of-the-sale-of-the-lac-gueret-property-to-nouveau-monde-graphite-302049793.html

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.