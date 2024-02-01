Newpath Resources Receives $200,000 Grant from Ontario Junior Exploration Program to Advance Alpha/Bravo

Vancouver, February 1, 2024 - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive a $200,000 Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") grant from the Government of Ontario to support its exploration efforts on its Alpha/Bravo Project (the "Project").

The project was selected for the grant under OJEP's critical mineral stream, which is aimed at facilitating the exploration of critical minerals within Ontario. Pursuant to the OJEP grant, Newpath can receive up to $200,000 to cover 50% of certain eligible exploration costs on the Project.

"Ontario's competitive advantage to be a leading global supplier of critical minerals lies in our commitment to investing in exploration," said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. "Through our government's Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP), this $200,000 investment in Newpath Resources Inc.'s Alpha/Bravo project will help facilitate the exploration of critical minerals, like lithium, which are needed for the made-in-Ontario supply chain that will change our world, fuel the future, and reshape our economy."

Alexander McAualy, Newpath's CEO states, "Newpath would like to acknowledge the Government of Ontario for its financial support which has allowed the Company to conduct exploration in areas of the province prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LTC") pegmatite deposits. The receipt of the grant funding represents a meaningful milestone, underscoring the government's support towards advancing the exploration of Newpath's Alpha/Bravo Project."

