Pegasus Resources Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, February 1, 2024 - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V:PEGA)(Frankfurt:0QS0)(OTC Pink Sheet symbol:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Derrick Strickland, P. Geo, MBA, as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo, MBA, has over 35 years of involvement in all aspects of the exploration industry, actively working as a geological and corporate advisor. Mr. Strickland has been self-employed for over 23 years. He is an experienced leader, founder, director, CEO, and Vice President to over 20 publicly traded companies. His work over the last three decades has been on six continents, specializing in remote locations, instituting quality assurance programs, provision of on the ground geological technical execution and know-how, and expertise for both private and publicly traded resource companies. He has extensive practice in the areas of corporate governance, current regulatory regimes, compliance, and disclosure matters (NI 43-101). Mr. Strickland's international exposure encompasses a range of commodities, including base metals, gold, uranium, diamonds, potash and copper in numerous deposit types and settings, with an eye to other specialty minerals and unique opportunities. Mr. Strickland's diverse experience makes him an asset in all geological and cultural settings. Mr. Strickland's extensive network and industry engagement has seen him elected as a past director of both the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) and the Association for Mineral Exploration B.C. (AME).

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Strickland to our Board of Directors during this crucial juncture for Pegasus," CEO Christian Timmins stated. "Derrick's extensive geologic experience and knowledge adds tremendous depth to our leadership team. His expertise align seamlessly with our vision, and we look forward to leveraging his insights to execute our exploration in Utah and the Athabasca Basin."

Pegasus Resources also announces the resignation of Mr. Lorne McCarthy from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. McCarthy for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wish him all the success in his future endeavours.

These changes in the Board of Directors align with Pegasus' commitment to fostering a knowledgeable and experienced leadership team to guide the Company through its exploration activities and beyond.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold, and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information, please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

