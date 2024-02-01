Grid Battery Metals Appoints New Qualified Person, Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. for Its Lithium Projects in Nevada

COQUITLAM, February 1, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. to the position of Qualified Person for its various Nevada-based lithium exploration projects.

Mr. McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with expertise on many different exploration projects in Nevada. Mr. McMillin is currently a Field Operations Manager at Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and is primarily responsible for the set-up and management of Rangefront client drill programs, like those at Grid Battery Metals. At Rangefront, his responsibilities include liaison with vendors and federal/state regulators, establish drill safety, supervise drilling and sampling protocols, and supervise overall site reclamation.

Prior to his work at Rangefront, Mr. McMillin was a Senior and Chief Mine Geologist at Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC for seven years. During his time at Jerritt Canyon, Mr. McMillin led underground near-mine exploration and resource development. During this period, twelve new ore-bodies were discovered, and most were developed. Prior to 2016, Mr. McMillin was Chief Mine Geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, Senior Exploration Geologist with Midway Gold at Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, Senior Mine Geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources, and Project Geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada. He is an AIPG (American Institute of Professional Geologists) Certified Professional Geologist and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.

Mr. Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO comments "We are happy to have Steve join our technical team as Qualified Person given his wealth of experience with Nevada-based mining exploration projects. Steve's knowledge and sound advice will help guide our upcoming lithium exploration programs. Steve is a full-time resident of Elko Nevada which is nearby our Texas Spring Lithium project, and his arrival is well timed given that we are fully funded for our 2024 exploration season."

About Rangefront Geological

Elko Nevada-based Rangefront Geological has combined in-depth expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide mining consulting services, contract labor, field crew services, and vehicular support to the mining industry. With services available across North America, Rangefront works closely with its clients to provide high-quality mineral exploration services.

The Company also announces that further to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2023, the Company has decided not to go forward with the Media Services contract with Omni8 Communications Inc.

Qualified Person

Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained within this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com.

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 303 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023). More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023).

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Grid Nickel Project consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 5,000 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium, whereby nickel has been recorded in the Fe-Ni alloy awaruite as well as nickel sulphides The Grid Nickel Project are partially underlain by rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit, which consist of variably serpentinized harzburgite, dunite, orthopyroxenite, and locally carbonate-talc altered rocks and listwanite.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 428-5690

