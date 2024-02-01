Progressive Planet Provides Corporate Update for Fiscal Q3 2024

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

KAMLOOPS, Feb. 1, 2024 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, is pleased to provide a corporate update of its activities for its third fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Intellectual Property Update

Progressive Planet has a strategy to create IP and monetize it through product sales and royalties. The Company's patented Activated Barn Fresh (ABF) continues to grow as its top selling product. Progressive Planet has over 9 years left on its US Patent on ABF.

With respect to intellectual property (IP) under development, Progressive Planet is pleased to announce it was selected to receive financial support of up to $42,504 from AccelerateIP1. The program assists companies in BC, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut with support and education in accessing professional IP services.

The award funds up to 75% of Fiscal 2024 IP counsel costs associated with Progressive Planet's patent application covering the process for producing Progressive Planet's PozGlass™ 100G product, which received a favourable Written Opinion of the International Searching Authority, and filing a second application directed to an improvement in this PozGlass process.

"Progressive Planet has identified an initial target market consisting of more than 700 existing cement plants globally which could utilize PozGlass technology and has entered its patent application into these countries. Once proven on a pilot plant scale, management expects the licensing and royalties from this technology to be a significant revenue driver for our company," says Stephen Harpur CEO of Progressive Planet.

Added Harpur: "Glass has virtually the same chemical composition worldwide, which lends itself to rapid scalability for cement manufacturers utilizing PozGlass technology."

Grant Applications

Progressive Planet has been the recipient of multiple small grants over the last two years and reports these in its quarterly financial statements, as opposed to making public announcements for each small grant. In the case above, Progressive Planet wished to provide an update on the status of PozGlass IP protection as part of the corporate update and acknowledge the valuable assistance by AccelerateIP in helping companies fund costs associated with protecting IP.

Progressive Planet has submitted multiple large grant applications (amounts exceeding $1 million) with both federal and provincial levels of government to support the development of PozGlass. Receipt of funding of this size would be considered material in nature and would be disclosed in news releases.

Continued Focus on Cost Controls in Q3 While Advancing Intellectual Property

As previously announced, Progressive Planet implemented a series of costs controls with many of these savings starting in Q3. With Q3 ended, management will again seek to prepare and release the quarterly financial statements early with a goal of releasing this financial information on or before Friday, March 15, 2024.

Continued Work on Regenerative Fertilizers in Q3

In Q3, Progressive Planet continued to advance work in the development of regenerative fertilizer and soil conditioner products sought by Canadian farmers. Progressive Planet's CEO made multiple visits to farmers and fertilizer distributors in the Prairies to discuss product formulations of interest with these parties and to conduct due diligence.

In addition, Progressive Planet purchased and received a Roller Compactor in Q3. This machine takes blends of diverse inputs and creates homogeneous pellets using dry ingredients, avoiding the energy use and carbon footprint of drying fertilizers with natural gas.

The machine is expected to produce up to 200 kg per hour of finished product as the backbone of Progressive Planet's efforts to produce small batches of custom fertilizer blends for a series of farmers to test in the 2024 growing season, including further testing with requested formulation tweaks for products in the CARBON™ family of natural fertilizers and soil conditioners.

Continued Work on Supplementary Cementitious Materials in Q3

While waiting to hear on multiple grant applications to fund the construction of a pilot plant for PozGlass 100G, Progressive Planet has not sat idle. While the front-end processing of glass is well developed technology and not subject to patent, the sequestration of CO 2 in the back-end processing of PozGlass is novel and is the subject matter of the patent applications referenced above.

In Q3, Progressive Planet continued work in Kamloops related to permanently sequestering CO 2 on a scaled-up version of the work done to date.

As well, Progressive Planet began work on optimizing natural pozzolans for compressive strength on two sources of natural pozzolan: one owned by an international company and one owned by a US company. Progressive Planet sees opportunities to improve third party pozzolans as an area of opportunity for royalty income without the need to invest capital to develop third party mineral deposits. This work is complimentary to IP being developed on materials from Progressive Planet's owned natural pozzolan quarries, of which samples were requested by and provided to two international companies in Q3.

1AccelerateIP is an ElevateIP recipient, funded by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED). The program is administered by New Ventures BC, along with prime collaborator Innovate BC, alongside a network of delivery partners.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

