Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Vancouver, February 1, 2024 - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Tisdale") (CSE:TCEC), (OTC:TCEFF), (FSE:T1KC), is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199. Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

In connection with completion of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $17,500 and issued 97,222 share purchase warrants (each, a "Brokers Warrant") to certain arms-length brokerage firms who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Brokers Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026. All securities issued in connection with the second tranche of the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until June 2, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

When combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $1,920,199 through the issuance of 10,667,772 Units. Due to strong market interest, the Company has elected to increase the size of the Offering by 5,405,405 Units for a total of 16,666,667 Units, which if fully subscribed would increase total gross proceeds to $3,000,000. The Company anticipates completing the final tranche of the Offering in the next two weeks.

Completion of a final tranche of the Offering remains subject to any required regulatory approvals. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for carrying out exploration programs at the South Falcon East uranium project.

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, a 12,770-hectare project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada, which contains the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit.

For further information, contact Alex Klenman at info@tisdalecleanenergy.com or 604.970.4330.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

"Alex Klenman"

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.