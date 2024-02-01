York Harbour Announces Leadership Transformation with Appointment of Blair Naughty as CEO

Toronto, February 1, 2024 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE) ("York Harbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic reorganization of its management team, highlighted by the appointment of Blair Naughty as Interim Chief Executive Officer & President, effective immediately.

About Blair Naughty

Bringing over 35 years of experience in the securities, capital markets, and venture capital sectors, Blair Naughty stands at the forefront of guiding York Harbour Metals through its next growth phase. His career, which spans roles at Midland Walwyn, Sprott Securities, and Yorkton Securities, along with his achievements as a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, has given him an extensive understanding of the mining sector and public market dynamics. This blend of experience positions him ideally to steer the company towards new heights.

Speaking about his commitment and vision, Naughty states, "My passion for Newfoundland and our projects at York Harbour drives every decision I make. Demonstrating my alignment with our shareholders, I have recently personally purchased over 5 million shares, amounting to over 2 million dollars in the open market, on top of participating in financings, which brings my total position to nearly 10 million shares. This significant stake is a testament to my confidence in our projects and the future of York Harbour. My investment goes beyond financial contributions; I am deeply involved in the province, dedicating time to build strong local relationships and gaining an intimate understanding of the regional landscape."

Naughty sees significant growth opportunities for York Harbour, specifically highlighting the York Harbour Copper Project and the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Project as key assets. These projects, with their considerable untapped potential, should significantly contribute to the company's growth. Acknowledging the challenges in the current market, Naughty emphasizes the need for strategic reassessment to maximize the advancement of these promising opportunities.

Management Reorganization

This leadership transition is accompanied by the resignation of Bruce Durham, who will continue to lend his expertise as a director, and Doug Blanchflower's departure as Director, Officer, and Qualified Person, effective January 22nd, 2024. Additionally, Andrew Lee steps down from his Managing Director role but remains on the Board of Directors. The existing Board, including Chairman Michael Williams and Directors Roger Baer, and Leo Power, remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition and ongoing stability.

York Harbour Metals reaffirms its commitment to the responsible advancement of its projects, with a strong focus on sustainability, community engagement, and shareholder value creation.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

Director

For further information, please contact:



Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

Address: 1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking information and statements reflecting the Company's current expectations and projections about future results. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned to consider these factors carefully.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196535