Mosaic Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Conference Call and Participation in Investor Conference

16:15 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TAMPA, February 1, 2024 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Thursday, February 22, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

 +1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

7765456

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

The Mosaic Company will participate in the Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, February 28-29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Media:
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826 Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
joan.tong@mosaicco.com benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com


