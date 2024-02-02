Hanna Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2024 - Hanna Capital Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: HCC) (Frankfurt: 04U1) announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board (the "NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective as of the opening of trading on February 5, 2024. The transfer of the listing to NEX is being made as a result of the Corporation not meeting the TSXV's Tier 2 continued listing requirements. NEX is a separate trading board of the TSXV which provides a trading forum for companies that have fallen below the TSXV's ongoing listing standards.
The Corporation's trading symbol will change from HCC to HCC.H on the effective date as a result of the transfer. The .H symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from other symbols on the main stock list of the TSXV. There is no change in the Company's name or CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.
Corporation contact:
Herb Brugh Director
Tel: Email:
+1 416.216.0964 info@hannacapitalcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!