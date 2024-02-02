Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2024 - Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; "BRW" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,845,00 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.60 per share.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@brwexplo.ca)
