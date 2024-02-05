Troilus Announces CFO Transition

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2024 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FRA: CM5R) ("Troilus" or the "Company"), announces the retirement of Denis C. Arsenault, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective February 1, 2024, capping an illustrious 45-year career. Susanna Milne, the Company's Corporate Controller since its inception, will step into the CFO role, bringing her extensive experience and deep understanding of Troilus' financial landscape to the forefront.



Justin Reid, CEO & Director of Troilus commented, "Denis has been the cornerstone of our finance team from the very beginning, instrumental in laying the financial groundwork for Troilus' future endeavours. Under his guidance and leadership, Susanna has demonstrated herself to be a dedicated and proven leader and over the last year has been fully prepared for her new responsibilities to ensure a seamless transition. We are excited to welcome Susanna to her new role as CFO. On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Denis for his exemplary service and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Arsenault commented, "My journey as Troilus' CFO has been immensely rewarding, contributing to a team that has transformed a dormant site into one of North America's largest undeveloped gold-copper deposits. I am confident in passing the baton to Susanna Milne, a proficient and dedicated professional whose financial expertise and company knowledge position her excellently for this role. Having worked closely with Susanna for over a decade, I am assured of her capabilities to lead Troilus' financial future. As I transition to retirement, I look forward to watching Troilus' continued success as a committed shareholder."

Ms. Susanna Milne, a Chartered Professional Accountant, brings nearly two decades of experience in the mining sector, specializing in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and strategic financial planning. Her career includes significant roles at QMX Gold Corporation and Avion Gold Corporation, where her financial leadership greatly contributed to their growth and success. Since joining Troilus in 2017, Ms. Milne has been integral to the company's strategic achievements, combining her comprehensive financial expertise with a profound understanding of the mining industry. Her appointment as CFO is a testament to her unwavering commitment and proven ability to drive financial excellence and corporate success.

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus' claims cover 435 km² in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. Led by an experienced team with a track record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

