Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

BHP awards 26 scholarships to Saskatchewan students

17:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

SASKATOON, Feb. 05, 2024 - BHP and Carlton Trail College are pleased to announce the recipients of the BHP Jansen Scholarship Program for 2023. The scholarship provides combined support of over $82,000 to 26 youth pursuing post-secondary education and training opportunities in a field of their choosing. Carlton Trail College is a partner in this initiative, administering the program on BHP's behalf.

"Access to post-secondary education and skills training is proven to bring several benefits to individuals and their families and is often a first step on a path to a fulfilling career," said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President Potash, BHP. "We are thrilled to partner again with Carlton Trail College to help support 26 youth from our community in reaching their educational goals. Congratulations and best wishes to all of this year's recipients."

"We appreciate the strong partnership we have with BHP," said Amy Yeager, Carlton Trail College President and CEO. "Working together, we're able to support important educational and training opportunities for Saskatchewan students."

The program provides scholarships to students from eligible schools and communities located in proximity to the Jansen Potash Project. Scholarships are available to Indigenous students, high school students graduating in the current year, and recent high school graduates under the age of 30 who are attending a recognized post-secondary program for the first time.

Since the program's establishment, BHP has awarded over $729,000 in scholarships to 275 students.

We are pleased to announce the 2023 recipients:

Recipient Community or First Nation
Madison Junk Annaheim
Jacelyn Gamble Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation
Shanna Yahyahkeekoot Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation
Kayden Buffalo Day Star First Nation
Sydney Kinequon Day Star First Nation
Zakary Sweet Englefeld
Katlynn Henderson Fishing Lake First Nation
Cheyenne Kayseas Fishing Lake First Nation
Dezerae Blind George Gordon First Nation
Janiesha Papequash George Gordon First Nation
Chase Hall Humboldt
Amber McDougall Humboldt
Joshua Mendoza Humboldt
Taryn Stock Humboldt
April Dustyhorn Kawacatoose First Nation
Riane Sewap Kawacatoose First Nation
Bayli Focht Lanigan
Ethan Kirzinger LeRoy
Avery Berezowski Muenster
Kaden Hintz Muskowekwan First Nation
Brianna Sayer Muskowekwan First Nation
Karys Harcourt Quill Lake
Presley Saul Raymore
Nickolas Lawrence Watrous
Hailey Chegus Watson
Hayley Bodnar Wynyard

The 2024 application period will open in the spring. Details and application forms will be available on Carlton Trail College's website at www.carltontrailcollege.com

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and the Americas. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com?

About Carlton Trail College

Established in 1973, Carlton Trail College offers in-depth, applied learning to provide post-secondary education and skills training, academic upgrading and essential skills courses, English Language Training, as well as industry and workforce development to individuals, businesses and organizations across east-central Saskatchewan.

Further information about Carlton Trail College can be found at www.carltontrailcollege.com.

For more media inquiries, contact:

Megan Hjulfors, BHP
Media Relations
Tel (403) 605-2314
Email megan.hjulfors@bhp.com

For scholarship and application inquiries, contact:

Jennifer Brooks, Carlton Trail College
Advancement and External Affairs
Tel (306) 682-6851
Email brooksj@carltontrailcollege.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

BHP Group Ltd.

BHP Group Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
850524
AU000000BHP4
www.bhp.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap