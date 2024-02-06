E3 Lithium Invites Investors to Upcoming Webinar to Share Progress and Plans for 2024

Highlights:

E3 Lithium is excited to invite investors and other interested parties to its webinar on Thursday, February 22 to provide an update on its progress and share what's in store for 2024

E3 Lithium will share a fulsome project update including the exciting progress made on the Prefeasibility Study, plans for 2024 and summary of the technical results from 2023

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or the "Company", Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, is pleased to invite investors and other interested stakeholders to a webinar on Thursday, February 22 to hear from Chris Doornbos, President and CEO, about the progress E3 Lithium has made to-date on its goals and its plans for 2024.

Save the Date: 2024 Webinar with Chris Doornbos

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. MST / 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST

Location: Zoom (link will be provided in advance)

E3 Lithium's goal is to progress towards commercial lithium production as soon as possible. A major milestone in the achievement of this goal is completing the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). This study reviews all possible options and, by the end of the engineering, outlines a single process and design to proceed towards the next level of engineering. The engineering team at E3 Lithium has been reviewing all critical information and has finalized the major decisions that form the basis of the public-facing NI 43-101 report. More information about the inputs and decisions that will be outlined in the NI 43-101 report will be shared at the webinar. E3 Lithium is designing its PFS to a level of detail that will enable it to move directly into Feasibility Study; spending sufficient time now on the important design decisions will support the Company in moving expeditiously through advanced engineering and into construction and reduces the risk of time intensive and costly rework at later stages.

E3 Lithium is planning to achieve significant milestones in 2024 that moves it towards first commercial lithium and has the balance sheet and team in place to deliver. The Company looks forward to sharing more about the year ahead at its upcoming webinar.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. Gordon MacMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Grahame Binks, MAusIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Limited (Report Date: June 15, 2018, Effective Date: June 4, 2018 Amended Date: September 17, 2021). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206396275/en/

Contact

E3 Lithium - Investor and Media Relations

Robin Boschman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@e3lithium.ca

587-324-2775