Neotech Metals Commences Surface Exploration Program on Thor Property in Nevada

Vancouver, February 6, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of an extensive surface exploration program at its Thor Rare Earth Elements Project (the "Thor Project"), situated in Nevada's eastern Mojave Desert Region (a top-tier jurisdiction) known for its promising potential in heavy rare-earth mineralization, essential for high-tech and green energy industries.

Historical exploration of the Thor Project identified strong evidence of heavy rare-earth mineralization along the primary REE mineralized zone, known as the Lopez Trend1. This zone extends over 2,500 meters and has been a focal point of past explorations.

Neotech contracted Anomalous Exploration Corp. to conduct a comprehensive exploration program and on January 31st, commenced phase 1. The program begins with a preliminary sampling and mapping initiative to confirm the historical mineralization documented on the property and to define the primary targets of the upcoming shallow drill program.

The exploration activities will encompass:

In-depth rock outcrop sampling and mapping;

Verification of past mineralized zones; and

Regional soil-based sampling to uncover additional prospective areas.

Moreover, plans include the implementation of airborne geophysical surveys later in the program to enhance the identification and selection of drilling targets.

Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals Corp., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to take the next steps in advancing the highly promising Thor project and are pleased to be operating within the favorable jurisdiction of Nevada. Our dedicated exploration team is diligently assembling and analyzing all pertinent data, with the aim of devising an effective program to test and uncover new exploration targets."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ike Osmani, P.Geo., a consultant of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Osmani relies on the historical mineralization and other technical information stated in the news release contained within the technical report by Hogge et al. (2010) on the Thor Property.

For more Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: info@neotechmetals.com

Telephone:+1 403-815-6663

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100%of it's TREO Rare Earth Element Property, comprising 37 mineral claims, located 90km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada and 22 mining claims comprising the‎ Thor REE Project, an early-stage exploration property in the eastern Mojave Desert Region, approximately 119 kilometers south of Las Vegas‎.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements relating to its properties, including in relation to future exploration plans in respect thereof. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including, but not limited to, having obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and access to key consultants and personnel in order to conduct the planned work initiatives. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

1Technical Report entitled "Thor Ree Project Update" in Clark County, Nevada dated October 8, 2010

