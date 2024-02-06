Argonaut Gold Announces Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its fourth quarter and year end financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 prior to market open on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Following the release, Argonaut will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET where management of the Company will review the quarterly results.

Q4 and Year End 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Information

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll Free (North America) 1-888-664-6392

International 1-416-764-8659



Conference ID: 98243619 Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/kG904kEPrKE Presentation: Available for download at www.argonautgold.com.





Conference Call Replay

Telephone: Toll Free Replay (North America) 1-888-390-0541

International Replay 1-416-764-8677 Entry Code: 243619 #





The conference call replay will be available until March 13, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a portfolio of operations in North America. Focused on becoming a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer, the Company's flagship asset, Magino Mine, is expected to become Argonaut's largest and lowest cost mine. The Company is pursuing potential for re-development and additional growth at the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA. Together, the Magino and Florida Canyon mines are the Company's cornerstone assets that will drive Argonaut through this pivotal growth stage. The Company also has two additional operating mines in Mexico, the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. Argonaut Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "AR".

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.