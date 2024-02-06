Mirasol Resources Announces the Promotion of Tim Heenan to CEO and Appointment to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Feb. 06, 2024 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to announce the promotion of the Company's President, Tim Heenan, to the position of Chief Executive Officer and his appointment to the Board of Directors. Both these appointments are with immediate effect.
Patrick Evans, Chair of Mirasol, commented: "Tim Heenan has been an employee of Mirasol since the founding of the Company in 2005 and has served as President since April, 2022. Over the past two years, Tim has led Mirasol's transition from project generator to a fully-integrated exploration company focused on discoveries at its rich portfolio of copper-gold porphyry and precious metals projects in Chile and Argentina. We congratulate Tim on his promotion to CEO and welcome his appointment as a director."
With Mr. Heenan's appointment as CEO, Mr. Evans will continue serving as non-executive Chair of Mirasol.
For further information, contact:
Tim Heenan, President and CEO or Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!