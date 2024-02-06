Menü Artikel
Results of 2024 Extraordinary General Meeting

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2024 - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) advises that as required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of Xanadu Mines Ltd.'s 2024 Extraordinary General Meeting held today, are set out in the attached report and includes a summary of the poll voting results and votes by proxies on the items of business considered at the General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Colin Moorhead Spencer Cole
Executive Chairman & Managing Director Chief Financial Officer
P: +61 2 8280 7497 P: +61 2 8280 7497
E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com

About Xanadu Mines Ltd:

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.

This Announcement was authorised for release by the Executive Chairman.

Xanadu Mines Ltd.
Extraordinary General Meeting
Tuesday, 6 February 2024
Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)		 Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)		 Resolution

Result
Resolution Resolution
Type		 For Against Proxy's
Discretion		 Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /
Not Carried
1 Ratify prior issue of 62,996,490 shares Ordinary 644,442,784
99.04%		 4,254,516
0.65%		 2,031,996
0.31%		 65,791,233 655,872,748
99.36%		 4,254,516
0.64%		 67,538,233 Carried
2 Issue of Subscription Shares to Jinpin Mining Ordinary 401,636,416
98.47%		 3,709,570
0.91%		 2,531,996
0.62%		 318,788,405 415,313,380
99.11%		 3,709,570
0.89%		 318,788,405 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.



