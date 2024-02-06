Results of 2024 Extraordinary General Meeting

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2024 - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) advises that as required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of Xanadu Mines Ltd.'s 2024 Extraordinary General Meeting held today, are set out in the attached report and includes a summary of the poll voting results and votes by proxies on the items of business considered at the General Meeting.

About Xanadu Mines Ltd:

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.

This Announcement was authorised for release by the Executive Chairman.

Xanadu Mines Ltd.

Extraordinary General Meeting

Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies



(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll



(where applicable) Resolution



Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Ratify prior issue of 62,996,490 shares Ordinary 644,442,784

99.04% 4,254,516

0.65% 2,031,996

0.31% 65,791,233 655,872,748

99.36% 4,254,516

0.64% 67,538,233 Carried 2 Issue of Subscription Shares to Jinpin Mining Ordinary 401,636,416

98.47% 3,709,570

0.91% 2,531,996

0.62% 318,788,405 415,313,380

99.11% 3,709,570

0.89% 318,788,405 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.