Ngex Retains Renmark Financial Communications

VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2024 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX) ("NGEx", "NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to provide investor relations services to the Company (the "Services"). View PDF

In consideration for the Services, and subject to approval by the TSX Venture, Renmark shall be paid up to C$9,000 per month, starting February 15, 2024. The Services have an initial term of seven months ending September 15, 2024, and monthly thereafter. Renmark does not have any direct or indirect interest in NGEx, or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For the past 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations and web development representing small, medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America, Renmark hosts a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx Minerals owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect 49% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corp. holds the remaining 51% stake in Caserones.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NGEX". NGEx Minerals is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com.

Additional Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers

Information concerning the mineral properties of the Company contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws, which differ in material respects from the requirements of securities laws of the United States applicable to U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Website: www.ngexminerals.com

SOURCE NGEx Minerals Ltd.