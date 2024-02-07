Arbor Metals Launches Exploration Program at Jarnet Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver, February 6th, 2024 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) announces the dispatch of its experienced exploration team to the Jarnet Lithium Project in the Eeyou-Istchee Baie James Territory of Quebec, adjoining Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project. This marks the commencement of an ambitious exploration program designed to unlock the full potential of this strategic project.

The first phase of the program involves a ground magnetometer survey covering approximately 225 line kilometers. This survey is designed to identify and map magnetic contrasts, aiding in the location of pegmatite intrusions and discerning structural patterns that control their emplacement.

The Corvette area, specifically, holds significance as a primary host for spodumene mineralization, where pegmatite events intrude the country mafic rocks. The well-maintained winter roads ensure excellent access to the claims, facilitating a seamless and efficient execution of this survey.

Mark Ferguson, President of Arbor, expressed his optimism, stating, "Our exploration team is embarking on a critical phase at the Jarnet Lithium Project. This program is poised to provide invaluable insights into the geological formations, enhancing our understanding of the lithium potential in the region."

Arbor remains committed to conducting environmentally responsible exploration. The Company emphasizes the importance of preserving the natural environment and is dedicated to working collaboratively with local communities and indigenous bands. This commitment is woven into the fabric of all exploration activities undertaken by Arbor.

As the exploration program progresses, Arbor will uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship, ensuring that all activities align with industry best practices. The Company recognizes the significance of fostering positive relationships with local communities and indigenous groups, aiming for a collaborative and mutually beneficial exploration journey.

Martin Demers, PGeo, registered in the Province of Quebec (OGQ No. 770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet lithium project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



