Soma Gold Corp. Announces President And Director Taking A Leave Of Absence

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2024 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") announces that Javier Cordova Unda has taken a Personal Leave of Absence and has therefore temporarily resigned as president and director of the Company.

Geoffrey Hampson, CEO and Chairman of the Board, states, "The Board of Directors hopes that the temporary resignation will allow Mr. Cordova to navigate through his personal challenges and that he will be able to resume his roles soon."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil, that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

