Kirkland Lake Exhibiting at PDAC 2024

Engages The Northern Miner for Features in Advance of PDAC

Toronto, February 7, 2024 - Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) (OTC Pink: KLKLF) ("Kirkland Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2024 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada (PDAC) convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC). The Company invites PDAC attendees to visit its booth #3326 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

In advance of exhibiting at PDAC 2024, the Company has engaged The Northern Miner Group ("TNM") to complete a series of activities - i.e. articles, an interview Kirkland Lake CEO Danièle Spethmann, and CEO 'Spotlight' podcast - aimed at raising the Company's profile.

TNM is part of The Northern Miner Group, a leading group of mining media brands held by EarthLabs Inc. ("Earthlabs"). In relation to the Company, Earthlabs, and TNM by extension, is considered to be a Non-Arm's Length Party, as such term is defined in relevant regulatory policies, as Kirkland Lake and Earthlabs have two directors in common. One such director, Denis Laviolette, is also an officer of both companies, and the other, Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois, is also an officer of Earthlabs. As such, the terms of the engagement of TNM were reviewed and approved by all non-conflicted directors of the Company. The Company will not be issuing securities to any party in connection with the purchased communications/publishing services.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has recently consolidated a district-scale and highly prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts, with 200+ million ounces of gold produced to date.1 The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered second-order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include the 100%-owned Lucky Strike Property, Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property, and the optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties. The KLDC land position comprises approximately 38,000 ha, over 1,338 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as one of the largest landholder in the Kirkland Lake region.

For additional information, please contact:

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President & CEO

kirklandlakediscoveries.com

+1 416 363 0317

daniele@kirklandlakediscoveries.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Kirkland Lake Discoveries, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's exhibition at PDAC and any impact therefrom or from the TNM engagement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Kirkland Lake Discoveries, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain any requisite approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Kirkland Lake Discoveries does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Canada's Gold Exploration Frontier: The Abitibi Greenstone Belt - https://www.visualcapitalist.com/sp/canadas-gold-exploration-frontier-the-abitibi-greenstone-belt/

