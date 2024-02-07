Imperial Mining Announces Shareholder Approval of Name Change to Scandium Canada Ltd. and Results of its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting

MONTRÉAL - - February 7, 2024 - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Imperial") (TSXV:IPG) (OTC:IMPNF) is pleased to announce that shareholders approved a Company name change to "Scandium Canada Ltd. / Scandium Canada Ltée" (the "Name Change") at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 6, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The Name Change and rebrand was proposed as part of the Company's efforts to position itself as a leader in the scandium and strategic minerals sector.

"We want Scandium Canada to be the first company people think of when they think of scandium and technology metals," said Guy Bourassa, CEO. "This Name Change supports our corporate objectives of positioning the Company as a leader in the strategic minerals sector."

As part of the Name Change, the Company has released a new logo (below) and will launch a new Company website at www.scandium-canada.com once the Name Change has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").



Click Image To View Full Size

The Company has filed with the TSXV a notice of name change to "Scandium Canada Ltd. / Scandium Canada Ltée". As part of the Name Change, once required regulatory approvals are provided, the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the new symbol "SCD" and on the OTCQB under a new trading symbol, yet to be confirmed. The Company will advise the market of the new trading dates and confirmed symbols once advised by the relevant trading exchange.

In addition to the Name Change, the Company is pleased to announce that each other item of business placed before the shareholders was approved at the Meeting. Voting results are outlined below.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Imperial's management proxy circular dated January 8, 2024, was elected. The Board is now composed of the following members: Guy Bourassa, Alain Bureau, Brooke DeLong, Pierre Neatby and Jeffrey Swinoga.

Appointment of Auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Company and the Board was authorized to fix the auditor's renumeration.

Approval of the Stock Option Plan

The 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") was approved, subject to certain amendments to clarify existing provisions of the Stock Option Plan and final approval by the TSXV.

Approval of the Restricted Share Units Plan

The 10% rolling restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") was approved, subject to certain amendments to clarify existing provisions of the RSU Plan and final approval by the TSXV.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian technology metals company focused on advancing its flagship Crater Lake scandium and rare earth projects in Québec.

For further information please contact:

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

Guy Bourassa Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (418) 580-2320 Email: info@imperialmgp.com Rebecca Greco Investor Relations Phone: +1 (416) 822-6483 Email: fighouse@yahoo.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.