LAURION Publishes Maiden Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has published its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report for 2023.

LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value while simultaneously embracing and considering the principles and best practices of ESG issues. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the ambit of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing its flagship Ishkoday Project.

The Corporation is of the view that it is becoming increasingly important for junior exploration companies - especially those that are publicly traded - to clearly document and report all critical activities to ensure that all stakeholders and communities are informed on these key ESG metrics.

LAURION acknowledges that the success of its operations is built upon a solid foundation of sustainability. Its ESG pillars reflect the Corporation's commitment to honest and ethical conduct with our local community and Aboriginal Groups, monitoring and mitigating environmental impacts, and providing a safe, supportive workplace environment for employees.

LAURION endeavours to operate with the highest standards at the forefront of its activities. It places a high value on actionable efforts versus just words, and has implemented or contributed to a number of notable initiatives.

LAURION's sustainability strategy recognizes that it conducts business in an evolving, increasingly complex, global landscape and its ability to achieve sustainable outcomes is intertwined with people, politics, our planet and the economy.

LAURION believes that striking the right balance among environmental, economic and social considerations within the context and stage of the Corporation's exploration activities creates long-term value and resilience. LAURION approaches these environmental responsibilities meaningfully, proactively and with due care.

The Corporation is very pleased to have partnered with ONYEN Corporation, a global technology company focused on ESG reporting that will help LAURION benchmark its journey of continuous improvement.

Please view LAURION's 2023 ESG report below on its website at: https://www.laurion.ca/_resources/Sustainability/sustainability-esg.pdf

Indigenous Community Social and Economic Engagement

LAURION acknowledges that the Ishkoday Project is located on the traditional territories of Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek - AZA - (Lake Nipigon Ojibway), Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek - BZA - (Rocky Bay) and Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek - BNA - (Sandpoint) First Nations. These communities are signatories to the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850. LAURION also acknowledges the contributions of the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Red Sky Métis Independent Nation to the rich history of Greenstone area.?LAURION appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and building, fostering and encouraging respectful relationships with First Nations and Métis Nations based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity and collaboration in the spirit of reconciliation.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 263,346,102 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57.43 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

