GSP Drills 2.42% Copper, 47 gpt Silver, & 0.57 gpt Gold over 12.8 m, including 5.2% Copper, 103 gpt Silver & 1.22 gpt Gold over 5.7m, at Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project

News Release, TheNewswire - GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (the "Company" or "GSP") reports assay results of the recently completed surface diamond drill program at the Alwin Mine project (the "Alwin Property"). All drill holes intersected Copper-Gold-Silver mineralization at shallow depths, with hole AM23-01 reporting some of the highest grades of copper and precious metals drilled at Alwin in the project's history.

Drillhole AM23-01 intersected 2.42% Cu, 47.0 gpt Ag, and 0.57 gpt Au over 12.8m including a 5.7m interval averaging 5.21% Cu, 103.1 gpt Ag and 1.22 gpt Au.

The result of this drilling demonstrates the high-grade potential for the Alwin project and reinforces the polymetallic upside with significant gold and silver values. GSP's data compilation exercise completed in 2023 suggests that many of the historic drillholes in the pre-2008 exploration of the property did not include assays for gold and silver.

The drill program, completed in November 2023, was designed to target high-grade copper zones at the Alwin Property located in the Highland Valley Copper Camp of British Columbia. A total of 5 HQ-size diamond drill holes were completed totaling 640 metres (see the Company's news release dated November 22, 2023). Drilling was completed from three sites over a 100-metre strike length targeting the upper and lower levels of the historic Alwin Mine "4 Zone" (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Alwin Mine 2023 Drill Plan



GSP's President & CEO, Simon Dyakowski, commented:

"Our team is excited to announce the assay results of the recently completed 2023 drill program. The primary objective of the 2023 drill program was achieved by successfully testing the Alwin 3D copper mineralization vein model. The 3D model was developed for the high-grade past producing Alwin Copper-Silver-Gold Mine using historic underground and surface drilling assay results. The focus of the 2023 drill program was to evaluate the upper and lower extents of the unmined historic 4 Zone and identify possible parallel or zone extensions.

The 2023 drill program has provided confirmation of multiple parallel intervals of sulphide mineralization adjacent to the historic 4 Zone. These results provide us with an exciting exploration upside potential at the Alwin project which requires further infill and exploration drilling. In addition to the zones identified through the 2023 drilling, potential new copper mineralization zones previously identified from compiled historic drill holes to the northwest, south and at depth of the historic mine area remain untested and we intend to target these with additional drilling in 2024."

All five 2023 drill holes intersected sulphide mineralization, with multiple intervals encountered in drill holes AM-23-01, -02 and -03 targeting the historic 4 Zone at depth. Drill holes AM-23-04 and -05 targeted the historic 4 Zone near surface (Table 1, Figures 2 and 3).

Mineralization appears structurally controlled comprising chalcopyrite, minor bornite and pyrite, and associated varying intensity of sericitic, potassic, and chloritic alteration.

Table 1. Alwin 2023 Diamond Drilling Significant Assay Results

DDH From (m) To (m) Drilled Interval* (m) Cu % Ag g/t Au g/t CuEQ** % AM-23-01 138.0 150.8 12.8 2.42 47.0 0.57 2.64 including 141.6 147.3 5.7 5.21 103.1 1.22 5.69 including 141.9 143.8 1.9 7.84 198.3 2.75 8.85 and 153.4 154.6 1.1 3.48 13.0 0.04 3.52 AM-23-02 118.2 118.8 0.6 8.01 30.0 0.05 8.09 and 134.6 140.7 6.1 0.88 3.9 0.06 0.90 including 135.1 138.6 3.5 2.40 9.7 0.18 2.46 AM-23-03 108.6 109.4 0.8 1.06 7.7 0.03 1.08 and 160.4 166.1 5.7 3.77 16.5 0.05 3.82 and 166.9 167.3 0.4 3.85 11.0 0.06 3.89 AM-23-04 33.0 33.8 0.8 0.84 4.5 0.02 0.85 AM-23-05 28.0 38.6 10.6 1.15 4.0 0.04 1.17 including 33.8 37.0 3.2 3.50 10.3 0.07 3.54

*True width estimate is 60% of Drilled Interval presented here.

**CuEQ % = [Cu (%) x 1] + [Ag (g/t) x 0.002465] + [Au (g/t) x 0.1888]

(using $US8,800/tonne Cu, $US23/oz Ag. $US1,850/oz Au and historic recoveries 95.1% Cu, 89.7% Ag, 85.4% Au)

Figure 2. Drill Section showing AM-23-01, and -02



Figure 3. Drill Section showing AM-23-03, -04 and -05



About the Alwin Mine Project: The Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold property is approximately 575.72 hectares and is located on the semi-arid, interior plateau in south-central British Columbia. The historic underground mine was developed over 500 m long by 200 m wide by 300 m deep. Production took place between 1916 to 1981 from five major subvertical high-grade copper mineralization zones totaling 233,100 tonnes that milled 3,786 tonnes of copper, 2,729 kilograms of silver and 46.2 kilograms of gold. The average diluted head grade was 1.5% copper.

The Alwin Property is adjacent with the western boundary of Teck Corporation's Highland Valley Mine, the largest open-pit porphyry copper-molybdenum mine in western Canada. Alteration and mineralization of the Highland Valley hydrothermal system extends westward from the Highland Valley mine onto the Alwin property (see GSP's news release dated January 30, 2020).

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of GSP Resource Corp. and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Base and precious metals were determined via four-acid digestion 33 element ICP-AES geochemistry and overlimit values for copper (>1%) and silver (100 g/t) were analyzed via four-acid digestion ICP-AES or AAS.

GSP Resource Corp. follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Alwin Mine Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. GSP Resource Corp. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. GSP Resource Corp. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), principal and consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a consultant to the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed, which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Alwin property.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division, of which it has granted an option to earn a 60% interest to a third party.

Forward-Looking Information

