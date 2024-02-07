Fabled Silver Gold Corp Reports Termination of Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Transfer to the NEX

Vancouver, February 7, 2024 - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO); (OTC:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) wishes to announce that it has mutually terminated its letter of intent with Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) ("Kootenay") with respect to the proposed acquisition the Mecatona Property, as first announced in its press release dated February 21, 2023.

Following a review process by the Company's board of directors, and consultation with Kootenay and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has determined that is unable to obtain suitable financing to meet the requirements of the Exchange with respect to the acquisition.

The Company would like to thank Kootenay for its cooperation during this time.

Fabled also announces that it has terminated its previously announced private placement, as described in its news release dated May 18, 2023.

No subscriptions were closed pursuant to the private placement and therefore no cash sums were raised or securities issued.

Transfer to the NEX

Fabled further announces that it has applied to and received the acceptance of the Exchange to be transferred to the NEX board of the Exchange and resume trading thereon effective February 12, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). The transfer to the NEX is as a result of the Company's inability to meet continued listing requirements for a TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 issuer in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.5.

The Company's trading symbol will change from FCO to FCO.H on the Effective Date as a result of the transfer. There is no change in the Company's name or CUSIP number.

The Company intends to begin reviewing opportunities that will qualify the Company to return to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in future.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company which formerly operated as a mining exploration company but is currently focused on identifying new opportunities.

Contact Information:

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledfco.com

