Gold Digger Resources Announces Appointment of Greg Cameron to Board of Directors

Vancouver, February 7, 2024 - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE:GDIG) ("Gold Digger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Greg Cameron has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Cameron brings over two decades of deal experience focused on small and mid-cap companies in North America and abroad. He has held senior positions in investment banking at Canaccord Capital (SVP Investment Banking), MGI Securities (founder) and Macquarie Capital Markets Canada formerly Orion Securities (SVP Investment Banking). During his 12 year career in banking, Mr. Cameron has worked on a significant number of equity, debt, merger and acquisitions and restructurings. He is the current President of Colby Capital Limited, a private merchant bank in Toronto, Canada. Mr. Cameron is the former Chairman and director of Cub Energy Inc. an oil and gas company focused on developing significant oil and gas reserves in Eastern Europe, a former board and audit committee member of Kolibri Global Energy as well as a former board member of Voyageur Oil and Gas Corporation, an oil and gas exploration company with significant assets in Tunisia. Mr. Cameron is a graduate of Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada with a bachelor of commerce in finance and accounting and holds numerous financial industry designations.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec.

