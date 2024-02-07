Taurus Gold Corp. Stock Option Grants

Edmonton, February 7, 2024 - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) ("Taurus" or the "Company") announced the grants of incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and consultants on February 7, 2024 to acquire and aggregate of 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share. 775,000 of the above noted Options were granted to directors and officers of the Company. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the CSE.

Vested Options are exercisable any time until 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on February 7, 2029. The Options vest as follows: (i) 25% 3 months from the date of grant; (ii) 25% 6 months from the date of grant; (iii) 25% 9 months from the date of grant; and (iv) 25% 12 months from the date of grant.

