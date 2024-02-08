DLP Resources Confirms Extension of Copper, Silver and Molybdenum Mineralization to NE of Aurora Drilling with Values of up to 2.25% Cu and 195g/t Ag and 182ppm Mo in Rock Samples
Cranbrook, February 8, 2024 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of complete rock sampling results for the area immediately NE of the current drilling at the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru (Figure 1).
Results for 40 rock samples taken to the NE of the DLP drilling identified an area of anomalous Cu, Mo and Ag extending over approximately 700m x 500m (See Figures 2, 3 and 4). This area also overlies a similar magnetic anomaly that underlies the main porphyry area.
Highlights
Rock chip sample 1062 returned 2.25% Cu and 195g/t Ag. This sample was taken from a moderately silicified and brecciated hornfels with mineralization consisting of pyrite-chalcopyrite-covellite-chalcocite and copper oxides. Sampling was done over a surface area of 10m x 10m.
Further rock chip samples with highly anomalous Cu, Ag and/or Mo results included:
Sample 1084 - 1.5150% Cu, 5.53g/t Ag and 1.01ppm Mo
Sample 1060 - 0.2680% Cu, 2.09g/t Ag and 74.3ppm Mo
Sample 1065 - 0.0527% Cu, 2.28g/t Ag and 137ppm Mo
Sample 1067 - 0.0095% Cu, 0.79g/t Ag and 53.1ppm Mo
Sample 1074 - 0.3440% Cu, 5.56g/t Ag and 1.78ppm Mo
Sample 1075 - 0.1300% Cu, 0.13g/t Ag and 4.86ppm Mo
Sample 1078 - 0.1880% Cu, 4.77g/t Ag and 5.59ppm Mo
Sample 1086 - 0.1205% Cu, 4.61g/t Ag and 1.23ppm Mo
Sample 1099 - 0.0077% Cu, 0.29g/t Ag and 182ppm Mo
See Table 1 for the full set of results for the rock chip samples.
Mr. Gendall, President and CEO, commented: "We are very encouraged with the results from rock sampling to the NE of the current drilling of 2023. Anomalous Cu, Mo and Ag in rocks has identified an extension of at least 700m x 500m to the NE and SE which we will expand drilling into in 2024."
Table 1. Summary of Rock Chip Results for the NE Extension of the Aurora Project.
|Aurora Rock Chip Samples
|Sample
|Northings
|Eastings
|Elevation
|Sample
|Sample
|Description
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|No
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|Type
|Area (m2)
|g/t
|ppm
|ppm
|1052
|8566444
|190610
|2821
|Rock chip
|0.5 x 1.5
|Structure in hornfels, 50 cm wide x 1.5 m long; with quartz and pyrite.
|0.05
|28.8
|0.23
|1053
|8566529
|190722
|2800
|Rock chip
|20 x 20
|Slate. Po (0.5%) along foliation planes. Traces of Cpy associated with Po.
|0.07
|73.7
|0.63
|1054
|8566619
|190723
|2842
|Rock chip
|20 x 20
|Slate. Po (0.5%) along foliation planes. Traces of Cpy associated with Po.
|0.07
|48.8
|0.74
|1057
|8566522
|190479
|2893
|Rock chip
|10 x 10
|Slates with sericite-muscovite alteration. Traces of OxCu.
|0.65
|125.5
|10.1
|1058
|8566320
|190285
|2899
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with moderate silicification. Quartz veinlets (NW-SE/NE) and iron oxides
|10
|79.9
|0.36
|1059
|8566395
|190365
|2902
|Rock chip
|20 x 15
|Hornfels with moderate silicification. Quartz veinlets (NW-SE/NE) + iron oxides
|2.04
|175
|0.65
|1060
|8566111
|190280
|2841
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with moderate silicification. Quartz veinlets with sulphides (Py-Cpy-Mo-Cv-Cc). OxCu in fractures.
|2.09
|2680
|74.3
|1062
|8565968
|190389
|2784
|Rock chip
|10 x 10
|Hornfels with moderate silicification and brecciated. The mineralization consists of Py-Cpy-Cv-Cc-OxCu.
|195
|22500
|2.16
|1063
|8566300
|190329
|2845
|Rock chip
|20 x 20
|Hornfels with sericite alteration. Quartz sulphide veinlets. The mineralization consists of Py-(Cpy-Cv-Cc-OxCu).
|0.38
|979
|1.14
|1064
|8566400
|190417
|2871
|Rock chip
|15 x 10
|Hornfels with sericite alteration. Quartz veinlets. The mineralization consists of iron oxide + py
|1.21
|243
|0.6
|1065
|8566174
|190185
|2926
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Contact between silicified Hornfels and QEFBP (intermineral) with sericite alteration. Sporadic quartz-sulphide veinlets which contain Py-Cpy-Mo.
|2.28
|527
|137
|1066
|8566204
|190136
|2916
|Rock chip
|20 x 20
|QEFBP (intermineral) with sericite alteration. Traces of Py-Cpy.
|0.95
|75.6
|8.25
|1067
|8566187
|190133
|2918
|Rock chip
|20 x 20
|Hornfels with weak to moderate silicification and quartz veinlets. In contact with QEFBP (intermineral). The mineralization consists of iron oxides-Py-Mo.
|0.79
|94.5
|53.1
|1069
|8566363
|190686
|2723
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Slate with Py-Po (1%) disseminated along foliation planes
|0.09
|41.9
|1.76
|1070
|8566399
|190636
|2771
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Slate with Py-Po along foliation planes
|0.06
|15.6
|1.14
|1072
|8566336
|190514
|2810
|Rock chip
|25 x 25
|Hornfels with weak sericite alteration. Quartz veinlets. 15 cm wide structure with Qz-iron oxides-Py and traces of OxCu.
|2.97
|603
|0.53
|1073
|8566367
|190493
|2846
|Rock chip
|20x 20
|Slate with quartz veinlets (N85/80). In part brecciated (BXC)
|1.02
|169.5
|0.87
|1074
|8566113
|190388
|2734
|Rock chip
|10 x 10
|Hornfels with weak to moderate silicification. Quartz veinlets with sulphides (Py-Cpy-(Cv)
|5.56
|3440
|1.78
|1075
|8566212
|190417
|2736
|Rock chip
|10 x 10
|Slate with quartz veinlets. Contains traces of OxCu. In part crackle brecciation seen (BXC)
|0.13
|1300
|4.86
|1077
|8566277
|190497
|2768
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with crackle breccia + moderate silicification. Quartz filling with OxCu in fractures
|20.8
|735
|2.29
|Py=pyrite, Cpy=chalcopyrite, Po=pyrrhotite, Mo=molybdenite, Cc=chalcocite, Cv=covellite, OxCu=oxide copper, BXC=crackle breccia, QEFBP=quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry
|1078
|8566326
|190223
|2850
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with weak silicification. Contains traces of OxCu in fractures.
|4.77
|1880
|5.59
|1079
|8566235
|190028
|2874
|Rock chip
|20 x 20
|QEFBP (intermineral) with moderate sericite alteration. Traces of Py-Cpy-Cv.
|2.35
|889
|34
|1080
|8566369
|190187
|2835
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with crackle breccia and moderate silicification. Quartz filling with OxCu is shown in fractures.
|9.81
|175.5
|0.53
|1082
|8566337
|190052
|2793
|Rock chip
|20 x 20
|QEFBP (intermineral) with moderate sericite alteration. Sporadic quartz veinlets. Traces of Py-Cpy-Cv and OxCu in fractures.
|0.7
|542
|32
|1083
|8566455
|190050
|2720
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with weak sericite alteration. Contains Py-Po and traces of Cpy-OxCu.
|1.32
|140
|1.19
|1084
|8566507
|190218
|2713
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with crackle breccia and moderate silicification and quartz filling with OxCu in fractures.
|5.53
|15150
|1.01
|1085
|8566447
|190292
|2837
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Crackle breccia (BXC) in hornfels with quartz stockwork veinlets.
|16.1
|146.5
|0.65
|1086
|8566535
|190062
|2632
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with weak sericite alteration and sporadic quartz veinlets.
|4.61
|1205
|1.23
|1087
|8566535
|190162
|2659
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with moderate silicification. Contains sporadic quartz veinlets and traces of Py-Po.
|2.59
|474
|1.5
|1088
|8566560
|190262
|2725
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with moderate silicification. Contains sporadic quartz veinlets with traces of Py.
|0.22
|183
|10.1
|1089
|8566435
|190162
|2769
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with moderate silicification. Contains quartz veinlets with Py and traces of Cpy.
|25.2
|223
|0.25
|1090
|8566535
|190362
|2797
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with moderate silicification. Contains quartz-iron oxide veinlets.
|0.4
|25.7
|0.32
|1092
|8566235
|190761
|2604
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite.
|0.23
|106.5
|3.39
|1093
|8566135
|190762
|2556
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite.
|0.18
|51.2
|3.17
|1094
|8566135
|190662
|2585
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite.
|0.13
|38.5
|1.08
|1095
|8566234
|190662
|2666
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite.
|0.83
|48.7
|0.91
|1097
|8566135
|190562
|2641
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with weak sericite alteration. Contains traces of Py-Po.
|0.45
|229
|1.17
|1098
|8566235
|190562
|2667
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite.
|0.91
|228
|1.08
|1099
|8566135
|190162
|2934
|Rock chip
|15 x 15
|Hornfels with sericite alteration. Contains traces of Py-Po.
|0.29
|77.2
|182
|1100
|8566626
|190530
|2818
|Rock chip
|0.5 x 1.5
|Structure in hornfels, 50 cm wide x 1.5 m long.
|2.01
|54.4
|0.56
|Py=pyrite, Cpy=chalcopyrite, Po=pyrrhotite, Mo=molybdenite, Cc=chalcocite, Cv=covellite, OxCu=oxide copper, BXC=crackle breccia, QEFBP=quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry
Quality Control and Quality Assurance
DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Aurora project. Rock chip sampling was done within a maximum area of 25m x 25m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 51 elements using aqua regia digestion and analyzed by ICP-MS + ICPAES analysis (ME-MS41). Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-OG62). ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.
DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples.
Aurora Project
Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).
Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:
190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;
142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;
71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and
One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo (Figure 2).
A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.
Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora Project Shown.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/197211_06d3dfc5e4f409f0_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Aurora Project - Magnetic analytic signal data with drillholes shown and anomalous copper in rock samples in NE sector.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/197211_06d3dfc5e4f409f0_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Aurora Project - Magnetic analytic signal data with drillholes shown and anomalous molybdenum in rock samples in NE sector.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/197211_06d3dfc5e4f409f0_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Aurora Project - Magnetic analytic signal data with drillholes shown and anomalous silver in rock samples in NE sector.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/197211_06d3dfc5e4f409f0_004full.jpg
Qualified Person
David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.
About DLP Resources Inc.
DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.
