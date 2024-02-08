Ares Strategic Mining Fully Completes Payment for Flotation Plant Steel and Commences Fabrication

Company has begun fabrication of the steel beams for its new flotation facility.

Additional steel foundation will expedite plant installation.

Steel structures will install at Ares industrial site alongside existing lumps plant.

Vancouver - - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1), is pleased to announce successfully completing its steel infrastructure purchase, and the commencement of the steel's fabrication in anticipation for construction in 2024. The structure allows for a multi-person crew to operate the processing system and provides the supporting build, around which the plant will be constructed.

The Company intends to ship the steel structure with its new flotation plant and begin installation concurrently. The fabricated steel and plant will be installed on Ares' 50-acre industrial site in Delt, Utah, and will require basic assembly methods to complete construction. The plant manufacturer has also agreed to supply labor and expertise to aid with installation and optimization.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "Finalizing the contract and securing the steel is great progression, especially given increasing material costs. We are very pleased the Company has continued to advance its plans so consistently despite steel supply backlogs and material price increases, and a slow mining market. We are looking forward to keeping our shareholders up to date with all our progress as we push towards our production goals."

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

100% owned - 5,982 acres - 353 Claims

Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

Fully Permitted - including mining permits.

NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.

Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

Renewed by Paul B. Baker - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

