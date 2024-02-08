Benjamin Hill Announces Appointment of Coal Industry Expert, Matt Warder as Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, February 8, 2024 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) (FSE: 5YZ0) ("BNN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has appointed Mr. Matt Warder as Strategic Industry Advisor. Mr. Warder will provide coal industry analysis and help tailor corporate development strategy, in conjunction with the company's senior management team.

Matt Warder is an energy, metals, and mining analyst with nearly two decades of experience covering the natural resource and industrial sectors. As founder and CEO of Seawolf Research, a management consultancy and financial analytics firm, he provides consulting services to clients across multiple sectors with a focus on energy, metals, mining, and industrial supply chains.

Prior to forming Seawolf, Matt co-founded and served as Director of Energy Capital Research Group, where he managed a team dedicated to cross-sector equity research, due diligence, financial modeling, and commodity supply, demand and price forecasting for a major financial publisher. He also authored a weekly natural resources-focused newsletter alongside legendary mining investor Rick Rule.

Matt's tenure at Energy Capital Research Group followed nearly a decade at Wood Mackenzie, a global energy, metals and mining research consultancy, where he served as Principal Analyst for Coal, Iron Ore, and Steel Costs. He led several supply side analysis teams across the North and South American industries, helping to develop the company's asset-by-asset cost research from the ground up. While in those positions, he authored reports covering individual assets, regional supply studies, and emerging trends in the steel raw materials markets. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

CEO, Cole McClay comments: "The addition of Matthew's expertise in specific coal industry analysis, provides a strategic boost to the Company. His extensive experience will give Benjamin Hill a focused advantage as the company seeks to enter the global coal industry."

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds a 20% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197242