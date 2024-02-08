K9 Gold Upgrades Moonlight Target on Stony Lake Project

West Vancouver, February 8, 2024 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant upgrade to the Moonlight target on its Stony Lake Project in central Newfoundland. The 2023 soil sampling program has both widened and enhanced the target area at Moonlight.

2023 Exploration Program:

The 2023 exploration program on the project comprised the collection of 311 soil samples on two grids, Moonlight and Rattling Brook. Field work was performed by GroundTruth Exploration, of Dawson City, YK.

Moonlight Grid:

Previous work performed by K9 Gold on the Moonlight Grid included airborne and ground geophysics, soil sampling, trenching and diamond drilling. The grid covers a flexure in a major regional fault zone. Trenching on the grid in 2021 discovered a wide zone of significant gold mineralization (0.81 g/t Au over 15.0 m in soil samples from the trench). Follow up diamond drilling encountered a similar zone (0.84 g/t Au over 9.52 m downhole) in hole ML21-016.

In 2023, 213 soil samples were collected on the grid, on a nominal 100 x 25 m spacing. Of these, twelve exceeded 10 ppb Au, with a range of 10 to 315 ppb as well as 0.9 g/t Au).

Rattling Brook Grid:

This grid has seen limited previous exploration. Historic data includes several geochemical anomalies. The 2023 program on this grid comprised 98 soil samples. Of these, two exceeded 10 ppb Au (11 and 32 ppb respectively).

Jeff Poloni, CEO of K9 Gold commented, "The 2023 work program was designed to help understand and better define the zone of gold mineralization. These values in soils are considered to be highly significant and clearly point to the potential of the Moonlight area."

About Stony Lake Project

The Stony Lake property lies within the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 ha and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokomon's Moosehead discovery immediately to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. Excellent infrastructure exists on the project lands and in the surrounding area.

K9 Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Stony Lake project by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, through the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp. has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore its Stony Lake Project. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp. by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020). K9 also operates the JB Lithium Project in the James Bay region of Québec. Additionally, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc.'s Shootaring Canyon mill.

To ensure a safe workplace environment that protects the health and safety of employees and contractors, K9 Gold follows all federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines regarding Covid 19.

Chris M. Healey, P. Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

