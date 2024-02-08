TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2024 - TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") wishes to inform its shareholders that it has extended the "Option to Purchase" with Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) ("Chibougamau") by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in the press releases dated August 14, 2023, September 13, 2023 and September 18, 2023.



TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. Its primary goal is to consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec. In addition to the recent agreements to acquire 20 properties in the camp, the Corporation holds interests in five gold properties in the vicinity of the camp: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake.

TomaGold also owns a 100% interest in a lithium property and in the Star Lake rare earth elements property, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, as well as a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, located near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario through a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc.

