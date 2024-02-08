Nexa Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Exploration Results

LUXEMBOURG, February 8, 2024 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa", or "Company") is pleased to provide today the drilling and assay results from the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. This document contains forward-looking statements.

Summary

Nexa's drilling strategy for 2023 was focused on near-mine expansion brownfield and infill drilling, including the Aripuanã project which is in the final ramp-up stage. Additional exploratory drilling also occurred in greenfield projects with a potential favorable perspective.

At the end of 2023, cumulative drilling production reached 257,482 meters, of which 85,199 meters were exploratory drilling, including the Babaçu infill at Aripuanã, and 172,284 meters were operational infill drilling. Total exploratory drilling in 4Q23 was 15,586 meters, of which 12,138 meters took place in Peru, 2,281 meters in Brazil and 1,167 meters in Namibia. Exploratory drilling planned for 1Q24 includes 9,500 meters in Peru with seven rigs and 2,500 meters in Brazil with three rigs, totaling 12,000 meters.

Commenting on the report, Jones Belther, Senior Vice President of Mineral Exploration & Business Development, said "During 2023 we achieved 97% of the planned activities with the execution of 85,199 meters of exploratory drilling out of the planned 88,196 meters. We achieved outstanding results in our brownfield program at Aripuanã with the Babaçu infill drilling confirming thick and high-grade mineralization, supporting the expectation of converting Inferred Mineral Resources into Probable Mineral Reserves. Drilling at Babaçu in 4Q23 also confirmed favorable high-grade intersections such as holes BRAPD000218 and BRAPD000220, which displayed, respectively, 43.2 meters with 13.75% Zn, 5.68% Pb, 0.26% Cu, 85.09 g/t Ag and 0.29 g/t Au, and 24.5 meters with 21.44% Zn, 9.43% Pb, 0.08% Cu, 71.26 g/t Ag and 0.25 g/t Au.

During 4Q23 our brownfield exploration programs have progressed as planned and assay results continue to indicate that we can potentially extend the life of mine of our current operations. At Cerro Lindo, orebodies OB-8 and OB-9 continued to be extended with intersections greater than 4.0 meters as per hole PECLD07242 from OB-8 with 34.8 meters @ 2.81% Zn, 0.89% Pb and 0.12% Cu. At the Pasco complex, the Integración orebody confirmed continuity in depth below the 3300 level in three holes as per hole PEEPD02702 with 3.5 meters @ 2.99% Zn, 1.15% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 130.97 g/t Ag and 0.42g/t Au.

Finally, in respect of the Hilarión project, at the El Padrino area, two holes confirmed mineralized skarn zone continuity to the southwest, displaying multiple parallel lenses as was the case with hole PEPADD000001 with 6.2 meters @ 2.70% Zn, 0.37% Pb, 0.431% Cu, and 38.08g/t Ag".

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 65 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and it is ramping up Aripuanã, its sixth mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Minas Gerais, Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas.

Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2023 and one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie.

