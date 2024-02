Key information related to proposed cash dividend to be paid by Yara International ASA

Oslo, 9 February 2024: The Board of Directors of Yara International ASA has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2023 of NOK 5 per share.

The following are the key dates if the dividend is approved by the Annual General Meeting:

Dividend amount: 5.00 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last date including right: 28 May 2024

Ex-dividend date: 29 May 2024

Record date for payment: 30 May 2024

Payment date: 6 June 2024

ADR payment date: 13 June 2024

Date of approval: 28 May 2024

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen, Investor Relations

Mobile: +47 920 900 93

E-mail: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act