Andean Precious Metals Announces Stock Option Grant

Toronto, February 9, 2024 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors approved the grant of 200,000 stock options to its newest independent director, Michele Ashby, pursuant to Andean's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan, as approved by the Company's shareholders on September 8, 2022.

The stock options have an exercise price of C$1.15 and shall vest on the date that is twelve months from January 2, 2024. The stock options were granted effective January 2, 2024 and expire 5 years from the effective date.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving its ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

