Lithium Ionic Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 - Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") announces the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report, along with its ONYEN ESG Scorecard, both available for download on its website at www.lithiumionic.com/sustainability. Since completing its public listing in early 2022, Lithium Ionic has taken significant steps towards transparent and responsible Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability practices to ensure that it aligns its operations with best standard business principles in these areas.



The 2023 Sustainability Report serves as an overview of the Company's accomplishments and future goals, including environmental initiatives, social programming, and corporate ESG objectives, showcasing its dedication to minimizing its environmental footprint, fostering social responsibility, and upholding the highest governance standards.

Highlights of the reports, includes:

In Q2 2023, Lithium Ionic integrated ONYEN Corporation's ESG reporting software, aligning with prominent international sustainability frameworks such as SASB, GRI, and TCFD, enabling it to seamlessly capture, monitoring, and report ESG datapoints, ensuring compliance with global standards.

Highlights from the 2023 ONYEN ESG Scorecard: Existing governance mechanisms and policies underscore Lithium Ionic's commitment to fostering a transparent, equitable, and safe workplace environment. Consistent adherence to environmental and regional regulations with zero instances of non-compliance. Utilization of 100% hydroelectric energy for on-site administrative offices, minimizing Scope 2 emissions. The Bandeira Project does not traverse any protected areas or culturally protected sites, nor does the project interfere with any endangered species. Identification of key material topics through internal materiality assessment that will guide Lithium Ionic's future ESG initiatives.

In Q4 2023, Lithium Ionic initiated an IRMA Ready self-assessment for the Bandeira Project. The Company is in the process of completing the assessment using IRMA's Mine Measure self-assessment tool to gain insights into how our operational practices align with the IRMA Ready-Standard and industry best practices.

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, "At the heart of our corporate culture lies an unwavering commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, integrity, and corporate responsibility. In the last year, we've made significant strides in advancing our ESG programming and integrating sustainable business practices, and we will strive to be an industry leader in this regard, ensuring transparency and accountability through regular, open, and comprehensive reporting on our ESG progress. I congratulate our team on their accomplishments to date, showcased in our 2023 sustainability report, and we remain focused on continuously enhancing our sustainability efforts."

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

