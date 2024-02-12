Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Vancouver, February 12, 2024 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Christie to the Board of Directors of Forum Energy Metals.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Brian was one of the first Mining Analysts to recognize the potential of the Thelon Basin when Forum first staked mineral claims adjacent to the Orano/UEC/Denison Kiggavik deposit in Nunavut in 2006. Following his seventeen-year career as a Mining Analyst, Brian has gained great insight into operations in Nunavut through his ten-year career as Vice President, Investor Relations at Agnico Eagle Mines when Agnico put the Meadowbank gold mine into production."

Mr. Mazur further stated, "David Cowan has stepped down from the Board of Directors and will remain on Forum's Advisory Board as Legal Advisor. David has been on the Board since the Company's inception in 2004 and we look forward to his continued counsel."

"I am excited to be joining Forum's Board. The Company has done a great job of maintaining and building a large prospective land package in Nunavut near the Kiggavik deposit. Results from last year's exploration program indicate that the Company is well positioned to make a significant new discovery in the region in 2024", said Mr. Christie.

Brian served as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Agnico Eagle Mines from December 2012 until his retirement in July 2022. During his tenure at Agnico Eagle, the company was consistently recognized as having one of the top Investor Relations programs across all industries in Canada. Mr. Christie is currently retained by Agnico Eagle as a Senior Advisor, Investor Relations.

Before joining Agnico Eagle, he worked for over 17 years in the investment industry, primarily as a mining analyst covering gold, uranium and base metal companies. From 2005 until 2009, he covered several domestic and international uranium companies at National Bank Financial.

Prior to working in the investment industry, Mr. Christie spent 13 years in the mining industry as a geologist for a variety of mining companies, including Homestake, Billiton, Falconbridge Copper and Newmont Mining. Mr. Christie holds a BSc. in Geology (University of Toronto) and an MSc. in Geology (Queen's University) and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) and the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI).

He currently serves as the Chair of Fury Gold Mines Limited and is also an Independent Director of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted to Brian Christie incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 300,000 common shares exercisable on or before February 12, 2029 at a price of $0.15 per share.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197539