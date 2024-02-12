Sun Summit Defines Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at the Creek Zone, JD Project in the Toodoggone District, North-Central B.C.

Vancouver, February 12, 2024 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce that, based on compiled historical drill hole data, it has identified additional high priority gold targets at the Creek zone, a significant mineralized zone on the recently optioned JD Project in the Toodoggone gold-copper mining district in north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

Multiple priority drill targets defined through extensive data review: An ongoing comprehensive review and compilation of property-wide historical exploration data has resulted in the definition of multiple new target areas, including identification of extensions to previously drilled near-surface high-grade gold mineralization within the Creek zone.





High-grade gold mineralization in historical drill holes at Creek zone: Results from limited historical drilling highlight the high-grade gold potential of structurally controlled, sulfide-rich mineralization at the Creek zone. Select drill highlights* include: 22.0 m of 11.7 g/t Au including 4.0 m of 61.2 g/t Au (CZ97-008 1 ) 21.5 m of 3.1 g/t Au including 3.0 m of 18.7 g/t Au (CZ98-012 2 )





Intermittent sampling in historic drill holes suggests further drilling is clearly warranted: Historic core sampling was locally selective and left significant gaps in assay data, which does not allow for the adequate evaluation of gold mineralization continuity or target scale potential. Drill holes that were continuously sampled, however, demonstrate the presence of previously unrecognized bulk-tonnage style gold mineralization at the JD project.





Follow-up drill testing and field programs planned for 2024: The structural controls on high-grade mineralization at the Creek zone remains unknown. Planned drilling, as well as surface geochemical and geophysical surveys, will aim to investigate the orientation and extent of the high-grade mineralization, evaluate the bulk-tonnage potential, as well as target high-grade veins within the Creek zone.

* Note drill intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

"The primary goal of our data compilation effort is to generate walk-up, high-potential drill targets," stated Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President. "Numerous priority areas, based primarily on review of historical drilling, have already emerged from the Finn and Creek zones. At the Creek zone, previous drilling is limited, and it is clear that high-grade mineralization is open in all directions. Previous drill programs also identified bulk-tonnage style mineralization which adds to our belief that the JD project hosts significant size and scale potential. The fact that most holes were selectively sampled, leaving large gaps in assay data, limits our evaluation of the true scale and potential of these exciting targets. We therefore plan to aggressively explore the Finn and Creek zones this year with a program consisting of diamond drilling, IP geophysics and targeted mapping. Further details of the upcoming field program will be announced as the data compilation and target generation progresses."

JD Project Overview

The JD Project comprises over 15,000 hectares of contiguous mineral claims in the prolific Toodoggone gold-copper mining district in north-central British Columbia (Figure 1). The project is host to high-grade, epithermal-related, gold-silver systems and porphyry-related copper-gold systems and lies just north of the Kemess Cu-Au mining camp.





Figure 1. JD Project showing Finn and Creek targets



A comprehensive review and compilation of historic data from across the JD Project area has identified multiple high-priority drill targets at the Finn zone (see February 1, 2024 news release) as well as the Creek zone. The extensive historic data, dating back to the early 1970s and reported in over 70 public assessment reports, represents a critical component to ongoing target selection and exploration prioritization.

Creek Zone

The Creek Zone, centered approximately 3 kilometres to the west of the Finn Zone (Figure 1), is underlain primarily by andesite flows and volcanic breccias of the Toodoggone formation. Near-surface high-grade gold mineralization is associated with replacement-style, pyrite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite within a broad zone of quartz-carbonate stockwork. The Creek zone was first discovered in 1997 and was followed-up by drilling in 1998 where a further 11 drill holes tested an interpreted strike-length of over 450 metres (Figure 2). The discovery hole, CZ97-008, intersected numerous zones of high-grade gold mineralization, highlighted by an interval of 4.0 metres of 61.2 g/t Au. This interval was later re-analysed via metallic screens and returned 4.0 metres of 103.3 g/t Au1. Subsequent drill holes also intersected numerous zones of strong gold mineralization, (e.g., 21.5 metres of 3.1 g/t Au including 3.0 metres of 18.7 g/t Au, CZ98-0122).





Figure 2. Historical drill collars and select downhole Au intervals at the Creek zone



Although drilling, logging and surveying methods were completed to industry standards during the 1998 program, most historic holes contain broad gaps due to discontinuous sampling and assaying (Figures 3 and 4). Only holes CZ98-0092 (72.3 metres at 0.8 g/t Au including 4.3 metres at 6.7 g/t Au) and CZ98-0162 (57.0 metres at 0.6 g/t Au including 26.0 metres at 1.0 g/t Au) were subject to near-continuous sampling. These holes, located 350 metres apart, demonstrate the presence of previously unrecognised bulk-tonnage style gold mineralization at the JD project. Additionally, the remaining holes from the 1998 drill program contain significant gaps in assay data where many higher-grade veins lack neighbouring assays preventing adequate evaluation of gold mineralization continuity or target scale potential (e.g., bottom of CZ98-0152, Figures 3 and 4).





Figure 3. Northwest-southeast section through the historical drilling at the Creek zone



A full review of all Creek zone exploration data including soil and rock geochemical sample data, trench data, and magnetic geophysical data is ongoing. However, based on compiled drill data, a systematic exploration program is being planned to include:

Step-out drilling near the 1997 discovery hole to evaluate the orientation and extent of the high-grade mineralization while also sampling complete holes for full multi-element geochemistry.

Tight-spaced IP (induced polarization) geophysical survey to investigate the size of the largely concealed, pyrite-rich alteration zone peripheral to the high-grade veins.

Based on structural data from surface mapping and geochemistry together with drill hole data and IP models, wider-spaced step-out drill holes along trend to evaluate the scale of the bulk-tonnage system as well as targeting higher-grade veins.

Data compilation is ongoing, and the review is now primarily focused on surface geochemical, geological and geophysical datasets, including approximately 16,000 soil samples, 2,000 rock samples, 130 trenches, and numerous ground- and airborne-based geophysical datasets.





Figure 4. Inset map showing selective sampling in historic drill holes at the Creek zone



Table 1. Select historical drillhole intercepts from the Creek zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Sampling** CZ97-008 27.0 28.5 1.5 10.3 0.3 selective and 43.0 61.0 18.0 2.2 0.9 and 77.0 99.0 22.0 11.7 17.7 including 91.0 95.0 4.0 61.2 92.1 CZ98-009 9.8 119.3 109.5 0.6 0.4 continuous including 47.0 119.3 72.3 0.8 0.6 including 57.0 62.4 5.4 1.4 1.1 including 82.1 86.4 4.3 6.7 3.9 CZ98-010 31.2 46.8 15.6 0.9 1.0 selective and 65.4 73.0 7.7 0.8 0.3 and 88.9 99.8 10.9 0.6 1.0 and 117.2 118.9 1.7 4.6 1.8 CZ98-012 54.5 57.5 3.0 1.2 0.4 selective and 78.0 82.0 4.0 1.3 0.4 and 84.0 84.5 0.5 10.8 3.1 and 89.5 90.0 0.5 4.7 1.2 and 93.5 115.0 21.5 3.1 1.0 including 108.0 115.0 7.0 8.6 2.7 including 108.0 111.0 3.0 18.7 4.0 CZ98-014 40.5 45.0 4.5 3.9 2.2 selective including 41.3 42.0 0.8 18.0 9.7 and 87.0 94.5 7.5 0.8 0.3 CZ98-015 37.3 44.9 7.6 1.2 0.5 selective and 49.4 50.2 0.8 9.1 0.3 and 64.2 69.8 5.6 0.7 0.2 and 79.1 82.4 3.3 0.9 1.2 and 96.5 102.2 5.7 1.1 0.2 and 138.5 138.8 0.3 14.5 4.5 and 140.8 141.2 0.5 5.5 0.2 and 145.8 146.5 0.7 5.2 2.3 CZ98-016 175.0 232.0 57.0 0.6 0.2 continuous including 206.0 232.0 26.0 1.0 0.2

* Note drill intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

** Historic core sampling was locally selective and left significant gaps in assay data.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has not been able to verify the historical exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release since such data is historical and the original drill core is not readily available. Technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historic exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expansion and discovery of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the Buck Project in central B.C, and the JD Project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

