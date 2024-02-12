Hercules Silver Announces Additions to Geological Team

Toronto, February 12, 2024 - Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: 8Q7) ("Hercules Silver" or the "Company") announces today that it has procured several geological consultants and porphyry copper specialists to help further augment its technical team. In addition to three geologists seconded from Barrick Gold Corporation, the expanded geological team brings valuable porphyry copper experience which will help the Company in vectoring toward the high-grade core of its new Leviathan Porphyry discovery.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of the Company, noted: "As we prepare for an ambitious drilling campaign in 2024, our company has assembled a team of experienced geologists and porphyry copper specialists to facilitate the operation of multiple deep drill rigs. We look forward to sharing updates and further details on the progress of our upcoming drill campaign as plans evolve."

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") in accordance with the terms of its omnibus incentive plan to certain consultants of the Company. The RSUs will vest in equal installments over twenty-four months.

About Hercules Silver Corp.

Hercules Silver Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho.

The Hercules project is a disseminated silver-lead-zinc system with 28,000 meters of historical drilling across 3.5 kilometers of strike. The additional discovery of a new porphyry copper system at depth in 2023 adds significant upside potential to the Property. The Company is well positioned for growth through the drill bit, having completed extensive surface exploration consisting of soil & rock sampling, geological mapping, IP geophysics.

The Company's management team brings significant exploration experience through the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.

For further information please contact:

Chris Paul

CEO & Director

Telephone +1 (604) 670-5527

Email: chris@herculessilver.com

