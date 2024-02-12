LAURION Engages Douglas Vass for Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Douglas Vass to provide investor relations services.

Douglas has been engaged to heighten capital market awareness and understanding of LAURION and assist with managing investor communications and expectations. Douglas' services are expected to include the enhancement of corporate marketing materials, investor engagement through select channels, relationship management, and other strategic capital market advisory services.

In connection with this engagement, the Corporation and Douglas have entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which, among other things, Douglas has agreed to provide certain investor relations services in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Policy 3.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Agreement is effective February 12, 2024 and may be terminated at any time without charge by either party by giving a 30-day notice in writing. In consideration for his services, Douglas will receive options to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of C$0.45 per common share, with a five-year term. The Options will vest as to one-third of the Options on each annual anniversary of their grant, with the first such vesting occurring on the first anniversary (being 12 months from the date of grant), in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan and Policy 3.4.

The Agreement does not contain any performance factors. Douglas and the Corporation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, although Douglas is an existing minority shareholder of the Corporation. The appointment of Douglas as an investor relations consultant of LAURION and the granting of stock options, as contemplated in the Agreement and summarized above, remain subject to TSXV approval.

In connection with Douglas' appointment, the Corporation has accepted the resignation of Steven Hunter as investor relations consultant of the Corporation.

Stated Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, CEO and President of LAURION, "The Board wishes to thank Steven for his assistance as part of our team. Steven brought to the table his extensive financial and capital markets experience and was very well-regarded for his high level of professionalism and passion with our stakeholders. When Steven was engaged as a consultant, the Board was aware that Steven would likely only be available to act in his role for a limited, six-month period. We wish Steven every success in his new position. At the same time, we are extremely pleased to welcome Douglas to the LAURION team to assist with certain investor relations activities and stakeholder outreach."

Douglas is based out of Lake Country, British Columbia. With over two decades of experience, Douglas has forged a remarkable career in business and investing. His expertise in business development, and a keen investment focus on junior exploration companies and the stock market, sets him apart. A seasoned professional and existing shareholder of LAURION, Douglas' skills encompass M&A, marketing, entrepreneurship, business strategy, finance, and leadership. His journey reflects a commitment to excellence in navigating the intricate landscapes of both corporate development and financial markets.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 263,346,102 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57.43 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

Website: http://www.LAURION.ca

