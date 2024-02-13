Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Vancouver, February 12, 2024 - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the proposed warrant amendments initially announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had previously announced the cancellation of the proposed warrant amendments on January 2, 2024, but after further consideration and additional consultation with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company will proceed to amend the exercise terms of an aggregate 3,926,125 common share purchase warrants out of a possible 4,048,000 warrants issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021 and May 28, 2021, subject to TSX-V final approval.

In particular, the exercise price of these 3,926,125 warrants was re-priced to $0.20 from effective exercise prices ranging from $0.96 to $1.44 resulting from an 8 for 1 common share consolidation that completed on August 1, 2023. These warrants, as amended, are subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if for any ten consecutive trading days (the "Premium Trading Days") during the unexpired term of the warrants, the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX-V exceeds $0.25, representing the amended warrant exercise price of $0.20 plus 25%, the exercise period of the warrants will be reduced to 30 days, starting seven days after the last Premium Trading Day. The Company will announce any such accelerated expiry date by news release. Of these 3,926,125 re-priced warrants, 1,118,750 warrants expire on February 26, 2025, 2,707,375 warrants expire on May 7, 2025 and 100,000 warrants expire on May 28, 2025. All other terms remain unchanged.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Forward-Looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed the proposed warrant amendments. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

